Xbox on a stick and other glimpses of gaming’s future at the E3 showcase

Normally at this time of year my jet lag and hangover are only just subsiding from the annual mid-June trip to gaming’s most important trade show — E3 in Los Angeles.

Its significance has ebbed and flowed in recent years as publishers flirted with alternative avenues to maximise the impact of their launches. But, by and large, E3 remains the fulcrum of the gaming universe, the place where a cavalcade of upcoming titles are showcased in the front of the world’s media and, increasingly, a live audience at home.

This year was always going to be different thanks to the you-know-what turning the show into a virus-free virtual event. So in came an extensive series of bombastic trailers, pre-recorded presentations and staged chats with executives, out went the behind-the-scenes previews of unfinished work and candid interviews with the gamemakers themselves.

In fairness, there had always been a significant element of the former but the latter is what transforms E3 from a vehicle for PR puffery to a mine of insider intel. Cramped exhibitor booths offer no soundproofing from the booming mega-screens outside on the show floor but this is where where the developers slip out of corporate-speak and into interesting answers.

So E3 2021 will hardly go down as a vintage edition, but at least we glimpsed a serried array of new games, some due this year, many next and probably a handful that will never see the light of day.

Microsoft alone took the opportunity to promise new hardware. It doubled down on its commitment to cloud gaming by announcing partnerships with TV makers to put Xbox tech in big screens. But you won’t necessarily need to a buy a new telly either because you will also be able to buy Xbox on a stick — not the official name, obviously. It merely plugs into your screen like a USB drive and all you need is a controller to run full games in the cloud.

Then came a parade of 30 titles headed for the Xbox and PC platforms — though some will appear on PlayStation or Nintendo too. Among the usual suspects such as Halo and Forza Horizon were some genuine surprises, such as space RPG Starfield from the recently (and expensively) acquired Bethesda studio, though it’s not due until late 2022.

Among the others that caught my eye were the imminent release (August 25) of the delightfully batty Psychonauts 2, the vampire hunters of Redfall (2022) and, purely on the Steely Dan track in the trailer alone, Contraband — an open-world co-op shooter (to be released who knows when).

Nintendo packed its showcase with remasters and remakes, but the tantalising prospect of Breath of The Wild 2 (2022) more than compensated. Other standouts included mad mini-game compilation WarioWare: Get It Together (September 10) and a revival of the semi-dormant Metroid franchise (October 8).

PlayStation skipped E3 as it has done for the past two years, preferring the limelight of its own event later this year.

Outside of the big three platform owners, there was plenty of sound and fury but little that signified anything truly new.

The indie scene threw up a few gems, of which my favourite is multiplayer treasure hunt Phantom Abyss, which you can already play in Early Access form.