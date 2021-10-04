WRC 10 review: Pedal to the metal

The World Rally Championship lives in the shadow of Formula One, never attracting the acclaim, big bucks or audiences of its faster rival. Yet, as WRC approaches its 50th anniversary next year, it must be doing something right to survive so long.

The companion game series has shown similar endurance, bouncing between development studios yet now hitting its 20th year. French studio Kylotonn currently carries the torch but giant publisher EA has swooped in to acquire the rights for its Codemasters label from 2024.

In the meantime, Kylotonn is putting the pedal to the metal in WRC 10 with its most exhilarating incarnation of rallying so far. Coming to it from the inherent technicality and rigid laps of F1 2021 is a breath of fresh fumes, a welcome release from the familiar circuits we see on TV week in, week out. Clearly, it’s a personal preference but give me the rolling gravel tracks of Estonia or the twisty tarmac of Monte Carlo over the monotonous asphalt of F1 any day.

WRC 10 makes less of a leap for Kylotonn than WRC 8. The real-world WRC calendar has taken a battering from Covid, leading to missing events in the game. But in compensation WRC 10 features a raft of historical races, tracks and cars that adequately replace any absentees that may be added at a later date anyway.

However, that’s not to excuse the decision to lock away a few classic machines such as Colin McRae’s 1997 Subaru Impreza behind a special edition of the game. Nonetheless, there is a generosity of modes that allows you to dive into quick races, career and multiplayer across continents and eras.

Other new features to note include a livery editor to customise your metal machine and a new strategy layer based on tyre choice that forces you to make hard choices between stages of rallies.

Let’s not forget that the racing is properly difficult too. Threading your way along narrow mountain tarmac or slippery dirt tracks at speed demands full attention to the undulations of the road surface but also the pace notes that come at you thick and fast. Did the co-driver just say it was a hard-right or flat left? It requires concentration, peripheral vision and memory coordination – even on the easiest setting.

The lack of a mega-budget emerges in the visual glitches that sometimes flicker at the road sides or in textures in the distance. But Kylotonn has really nailed that feeling of hurling a shuddering 380hp monster down a dirt track with the sense you’re only ever one simple mistake from wrapping it around a tree.