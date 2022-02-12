Windjammers 2 review: The puck starts here

DATA EAST lacks the same cachet as other Japanese behemoths such as Sega or Taito but 20th-century arcade connoisseurs cherish some of its finer moments, such as Midnight Resistance, Breakthru and Karnov’s Revenge.

Data East is long gone and its 1994 hit Windjammers is probably long forgotten in many quarters too, despite spawning a remaster in 2017 for home consoles. But this sequel, also from esteemed French revivalists Dotemu, effortlessly transports us back to the 1990s arcade scene whence Windjammers came.

At first, it seems hopelessly limited, a cross between air hockey and Pong, with players facing off on a small pitch while flinging a puck at each other and attempting to score a goal. Squint a little and you might conclude you were playing the original, such is the similarity up front.

Obviously, the visuals glow with more pizzazz than was possible on the hardware back in the 90s. But you could easily mistake Windjammers 2 for a simple remaster when in fact it’s akin to a reboot.

Dotemu – which also produced the gleaming retro revival Streets of Rage 4 – does players no favours by failing to include more than a bare-bones tutorial, contenting itself with a slide-show of the core moves that inadequately conveys the rich complexity of the new gameplay.

Competing against the CPU offers little insight into how and when to trigger special moves, spikes, parries and dropshots. Instead, you’ll be better served (hah!) by getting your ass handed to you online by experienced players and learning to mimic their skills.

It reminded me often of a frantic match of Street Fighter. The tide ebbs and flows between opponents until one delivers the killer blow, maybe a smash of the puck out of the air or a near-unblockable special that scores the winning points and takes out the opponent simultaneously.

It’s certainly dispiriting for the novice to begin but eventually it all falls into place as you click with the strategic depth. Still, it’s an intimidating bearpit and casual players may find the struggle too uphill, with even the limited Arcade mode against the AI fairly punishing.