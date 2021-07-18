‘We wanted to make a game that was more immersive’: the Last Stop interview

TERRY KENNY is momentarily lost for words. The affable and talkative Dubliner, one-third of indie studio Variable State, pauses for several seconds as he tries to describe the team’s new game, Last Stop.

“I dread this question,” he says over a Zoom call. “I don't know what the elevator pitch for it is. I guess it's an anthology of supernatural stories. Three characters are affected by a mysterious supernatural force underneath London city, and all their lives go a little bit crazy. They all eventually meet up and try to find the solution together. I mean, the elevator's gone!

“I guess it was so easy with Virginia. People got so excited and have such an attachment to David Lynch films and The X Files and stuff like that.

“With Last Stop, it’s difficult because it's three tonally very different stories. One of them is a funny comedy, one of them is quite a dark thriller…”

Kenny doesn’t even get to the third strand before he’s haring off talking rapidly in another direction about the project, which finally sees the light of day on Thursday, July 22, five years after the release of Virginia.

That was the game that made Variable State’s name, an astonishing piece of work nominated for several awards and earning critics’ plaudits for its stylish, cinematic storytelling without a word of dialogue. It was all the more remarkable for being largely the work of just three people – art director Kenny, game designer Jonathan Burroughs and Bafta-winning composer Lyndon Holland.

Kenny (42) has a long history in game development, having studied fine art and animation in Ballyfermot College of Further Education. His CV includes some of the world’s most respected studios, from Infogrames (creator of Alone in the Dark) to Rockstar (Grand Theft Auto) to Frontier (home of Elite and Planet Coaster).

In that time at Rockstar, he worked on a number of GTA instalments and the mightily grim Manhunt before moving to Frontier because he was a big fan of founder David Braben and didn’t fancy making Grand Theft Auto for the rest of his life.

“I think Frontier is where I properly learned to animate models,” says Kenny “Those guys just take that really seriously. There's a mark of quality in all their games, they're a really great studio.”

Alas, the project on which he spent years working – an ambitious action-adventure called The Outsider – was cancelled and so Kenny found work at AI startup DeepMind – before it was acquired by Google.

“There I met a guy called Jonathan Burroughs and we used to have chats about video games all the time. We were excited at the time about stuff like Papers, Please, and 30 Flights of Loving, which became kind of an inspiration for the (film-style) cutting in Virginia.

“Then DeepMind got bought by Google. And they got rid of a whole bunch people including myself and JB.

“So we said, ‘Let's make a video game, what will we make?’ Virginia was just born out of the kind of limitations that we had at the time. Eventually Lyndon came on board and became really key with the music.”

Virginia was a lean two-hour experience and the trio knew after their finished it in 2016 that they wanted to expand their horizons – but couldn’t really make up their minds how before a serendipitous hook-up with boutique Hollywood publisher Annapurna.

“There was a year of us trying to pitch games, and we were trying to pitch something that maybe was more commercial or whatever. We tried a whole bunch of things. Eventually we pitched to Annapurna. We pitched to those guys a very rough idea and something that was very different to what we ended up with in Last Stop.

“We pitched the game originally as a game called Moon Lake, and it was set in the US in a small town. We started the project and there were issues, and we were like, I think we're going to set it in London.

“After a lot of creative conversations we decided that because we were taking on voice acting as well we felt it was going to really difficult to do that with American actors. If we got stuff wrong it would look dopey.

“It would be a struggle to get the people who wanted and know that we got the right people. Whereas we'd all lived in London at one point or another and we felt like we could probably agree on what we'd write for those characters.”

Famously, Virgina features not a word spoken by the characters but Last Stop has a fully voiced plot with multiple protagonists. Understandably, Variable State was wary of the pitfalls.

“Voice acting was always a part of it with Annapurna from the very start. It was something we really wanted to embrace. Because we were the folks who'd made the game with no talking, I think we were all conscious of making a mess of something with voices.

“I could see the headlines writing themselves: Variable Space should have kept their mouth shut – or something like that. I think it's definitely one of the reasons moving it to London actually made it feel safer for us, because it was like, ‘We’ll know if that's right’.

“If we'd done it in America it's going to be based on movies and TV and we could just get it all wrong.”

Variable State knew bringing in actors would also help make Last Stop a better game.

“I'm interested in acting,” says Kenny. “As an animator, it's an aspect of animating that is fundamental to it but often people forget about it because they're just thinking about the mechanics of how do I make something look like it's walking, like a human or not like a robot. As opposed to thinking about mood and motivation and all the things an actor might think about. So the idea of working with actors is really attractive to all of us. What they would bring to the story, how they could bring the characters to life.”

Variable State has always been a distributed studio, with Kenny working from Dublin and Holland and Burroughs in the UK. A team of about 10 outsourcers – based everywhere from Sweden to the US state of Virginia, ironically – helped out with production. But still the pandemic caused problems, particularly with the voice actors.

“We did do a few (recordings) during the pandemic,” remembers Kenny. “Some of it was done just from people's homes. The audio guys drove out and brought equipment with them and sat outside in the car while people recorded inside. Jonathan and Lyndon gave direction over Skype. It was a really weird situation.”

Like Virginia, Last Stop has a distinctive vibe, thanks in no small part to Kenny’s evocative animation and art. It’s also well versed in the grammar of cinema, as befits the studio founders’ love of the medium.

“We're just as big fans of film as we are of games and I think Virginia was born because we were limited in scope and it made sense to make something that was maybe a bit more cinematic.

“Last Stop is just an evolution of that. We wanted to do something similar, we wanted to explore a couple of different kind of film genres and story types that we like. And try to make that a video game that is maybe a bit more immersive.

“Not that long ago we were talking about what's the difference between this and watching like a show on Netflix?

“My take was like, ‘I will be holding a joypad in my hand and paying attention’. Whereas If I was watching Netflix I'd be looking at my phone. There's an element of the fact a little bit of player input – it's like reading a novel, it requires some degree of your attention, that maybe nowadays is hard to get.”

With the release of Last Stop just days away, Variable State is already looking toward the follow-up – but don’t expect it to bear any resemblance to the finished product in a few years’ time.

“We do have a plan for the next thing we are working on. There's no point in me even telling you what it is – in a week's time, God knows what it will be. We have a tendency between the three of us to get really invested in something and then on a Friday someone will just pull all the floorboards from under it by saying, ‘You know what, actually, I think we should do this’.

“Every time you make a game, everybody must feel like this, that I've only got so many video games left in me. So, yeah, I hope it doesn't take another five years.”

Last Stop will be released for PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation on July 22 and is published by Annapurna