Wasteland 3 review: an amplified prophecy of what happens if America chooses the wrong path

When satire gets overtaken by reality, you know society is in trouble. Wasteland 3 proclaims that any correlation to real-world events is purely coincidental, yet the parallels with Trump's America are unavoidable.

This post-apocalyptic RPG owns a lineage that predates the more well-known Fallout, but the two occupy the same orbit, a nihilistic world where society has broken down and your job is to marshal a posse to restore a semblance of order amid the chaos.

Wasteland 3 features an authoritarian ruler who nurtures right-wing militias, demonises refugees and asks you to kill his adult children after they turned against him. Any bells ringing yet?

Political caricature aside, Wastelands 3 continues the admirable form of its predecessors with its turn-based combat, intricate character-building system and reams of storylines, morality-choice dialogue and off-the-cuff banter. While the prevailing tone is pitch-black, the humour ranges from chuckleworthy to the puerile and is as much hit as miss.

What definitely isn't tolerable is the rickety state of the technology that underpins Wasteland 3, producing inexplicable pauses, awkward character interaction and random bugs.

Still, these annoyances don't overwhelm the enjoyment of immersion in this diabolical land, an amplified prophecy of what happens if America chooses the wrong path.

UFC 4

(XO/PS4) ★★★★ Age: 16+

Expand Close UFC 4 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp UFC 4

Conor McGregor may be gone, but he's not forgotten. A mere 20th-best fighter in the world, according to this latest depiction of MMA. Much else has changed in the two years since UFC 3, largely for the better.

The complexity of the MMA universe - embracing styles from wrestling to kickboxing - has been broken down by an engaging tutorial. Alternating between training sessions and competitive bouts, you're taught the fundamentals against opponents who obligingly fight naively until you become more skilled.

But fearsome dexterity is on tap for enthusiasts, demanding you balance stamina and knowledge of your adversary's style to counter-attack successfully. The action becomes more abstract and less entertaining when the fighters hit the ground, a problem that has dogged the series since inception.

What UFC 4 lacks in pizzazz, it makes up for in bone-crunching ferocity.

Indo Review