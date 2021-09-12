WarioWare – Get It Together review: Five seconds of fun over and over

Wario functions in most Nintendo games as the anti-Mario, the evil counterpart to the squeaky-clean plumber. But his secondary career as the ring master of several collections of anarchic mini-games makes him much more likeable.

Sure, he may be greedy and pushy yet it’s hard to resist his cheeky charm, devilish cackle and ceaseless energy. That vigour courses through the veins of Get It Together, the latest in the WarioWare series of mini-game anthologies.

Of course, we say mini-game but really mean micro-game, for each event lasts no more than a few seconds. The challenge is not just to execute the move correctly and in time but firstly to deduce what’s being asked of you.

The screen fades in, the announcer might shout “Kiss!” and in those fleeting moments your synapses must recognise that the two characters puckering up must be pushed together in such a way that their lips meet. Similarly, “Dodge” could mean evading the rivers of bird poop falling from the sky. “Tweeze!” demands you pluck all the hairs from the armpit of a statue.

It’s raucous and even juvenile but frantic and fun. That’s how it’s always been across WarioWare releases from Game Boy Advance to DS to Wii. Now, however, Get It Together adds simultaneous multiplayer and a roster of player characters whose abilities shift how you tackle each micro-game. One character might be able to shoot in one direction, another has a boomerang, another has a tractor beam. The list goes on and on.

The snowballing effect of all these factors is complication and unpredictability – for good or ill. The 200-odd micro-games inevitably repeat themselves after a while of playing but then you need to mentally compute how you solve it with your character’s abilities (or in tandem if playing with another human). It grants more replayability to Get It Together but could also prove intimidating for casual players just seeking some a few moments of button mashing.

Riotously inventive and furiously addictive, each session of this WarioWare may not have a long life but it’s breathless entertainment while it lasts.