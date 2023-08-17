Viewfinder review: Your eyes do deceive you

(PS5/PC) ***** Age: 7+

Every picture we take can transport us in time and to another place – as if like a portal in the fabric of the universe. Viewfinder takes that concept literally with an ingenious set of puzzles based on perspective, gravity and the power of an image.

Scottish-based Sad Owl Studios tries to invest the game’s backstory with a sense of purpose via frequent notes, voice logs and signposts But the narrative pales beside the simple imperative of reaching the end of the level, most of which comprise islands in the sky featuring elaborate homes and gardens. The artistry here lies not in the pretty scenes but how you traverse these floating archipelagos – initially by manipulating perspective via a photo.

We’ve seen several clever iterations on this recursive theme in the likes of Superliminal, Monument Valley and Maquette. But Viewfinder brings its own twist by letting you step into photos you find discarded around the locations. Simply hold it up to your face and the world within becomes an extension of the area in which you’re standing.

At first, the game contents itself with letting you amble from place to place as you connect photo to photo to photo, occasionally prodding your brain with a little challenge involving rotation and which way is up.

Just as you’re getting jaded by the gimmick, Sad Owl introduces a photocopier and, later, a camera. Now the permutations start to spiral and your synapses feel a twang as perspective, timing and infinity jostle for your attention.

Art styles – photo, pencil sketch, paintings – bump up against one another. Teleporters often need powering up with batteries and you sometimes must take a leap of faith into the void before placing an image under your plummeting body.

You will frequently fail by falling or and hitting a dead end. Viewfinder smartly lets you rewind back through your actions to correct mistakes or attempt a different solution.

By the time the portable camera makes its appearance, you’ll possibly feel you’ve grasped all the principles at work and it’s often only a matter of trial and error to reach each level’s goal. But the recursive nature of photos of photos ushers in fresh ideas that elevate the puzzles to a higher plane of imagination.

Now you’ll see the game in a different light and Viewfinder shows you that your perception of what is possible was shortsighted indeed.