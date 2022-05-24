Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong review … biting off more than you can chew

Perhaps you hadn’t heard but there’s a crisis in vampirism. Maybe that’s unsurprising because the neck-biters live in a parallel dimension and take great pains to shield their existence from us Muggles.

You can be forgiven for getting confused because Swansong is several layers deep in an elaborate fantasy that began as a series of tabletop RPGs in 1991 under the name World of Darkness. Vampire is just one of five “species”-related branches of the RPG and has so far produced several spin-off games, including last month’s Bloodhunt, an entry in the battle-royale genre.

Swansong couldn’t be more different from Bloodhunt, despite its setting in the same universe. Instead of a fast-paced, combat-focused frag-fest, this plays more like Vampire Parliament: The Walking-And-Talking-Fest. The Boston faction of the undead world has come under vicious attack from a covert source and the local leader wants answers to the crisis. She directs three vampires to investigate the assault with a view to revenge.

You take control in turn of the three characters – each with different personalities and abilities – on missions to unravel the mystery. You do this not with your fists, your sharp teeth or anything resembling a weapon. Instead, your trio of sleuths use only their wits and persuasive talents to conduct a methodical inquisition of people and places.

This being a World of Darkness RPG, you’re force-fed copious wads of lore in a manner than can be overwhelming. Meanwhile, you use persuasion and intimidation to interrogate Boston’s vampire population, while snooping through reams of information stored on computers, scribbled notes and in books.

Some of Swansong’s most enjoyable moments emerge through its puzzles, which frequently require you to jot down shapes, codes and passwords for later use. Less successful is Swansong’s RPG system, in which you level up your stats to perform better in conversational sparring. It doesn’t seem solidly connected to your success as an interrogator and often seems quite opaque as to your true prowess.

Of the three characters, the most enjoyable is Leysha who can mimic other characters via outfit disguises, rather as if she’s Agent 47 from Hitman. It opens up the most interesting gameplay compared to the other two’s less dramatic approaches.

And drama is what Swansong strives for the most. The writing veers from gothic nonsense to keenly observed social commentary. But it’s undercut by the limited budget spent on the graphics’ facial detail and the regularity of the technical glitches.

This Vampire has bite but it’s not as sharp as it thinks it is.