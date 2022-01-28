Uncharted – Legacy of Thieves Collection review: The devil is in the detail

There’s less to this Uncharted than meets the eye. On the face it, Naughty Dog’s remaster that bundles two rollicking adventures together should be a sure-fire winner, a must-purchase for any self-respecting PS5 owner.

We get 2016’s Uncharted 4 and its smaller-scale spin-off, The Lost Legacy, from 2017 – both buffed up with visual options including 4K, 60fps and even 120fps (albeit at a lower resolution). Subtle 3D audio cues and sparing use of the DualSense controller’s new abilities round out the PS5 additions.

We get to relive a sassy, funny and thrilling pair of character-based platform shooters, bursting with startling vistas, sparky dialogue and challenging gameplay. It’s gaming at its most Hollywood, its most cinematic, rammed with epic set-pieces rubbing shoulders with tender moments of reflection – particularly in Lost Legacy, possibly the first such game with two female leads.

Oh, you could pick human-shaped holes in its juxtaposition of the wisecracking heroes and their relentless slaughter of dumb enemies. Uncharted 4 even has a trophy acknowledging the paradox, which is named after this phenomenon of Ludonarrative Dissonance – awarded in this case for killing 1,000 enemies.

You could also argue that the visual upgrade in these PS5 versions lacks impact partly because the originals on PS4 were so damn fine in the first place. Kudos to the artistry of Naughty Dog but that means my eyes struggled to see much of a difference after playing several hours of the PS4 editions followed by a similar amount of the newer version on PS5 – on the same 4K TV. You will obviously clock the smoother movement in the 60fps Performance mode but that doesn’t make it worth the admission price in my book.

The devil lies further buried in the detail. If you’re a PS5 owner, you almost certainly subscribe to PS Plus, the multiplayer service with the bonus of the startlingly brilliant PS Plus Collection, a free value-added batch of 20 top-notch PS4 games – which just happens to include Uncharted 4.

In short, most PS5 owners already have access to a bloody good free version of two-thirds of the Legacy of Thieves Collection – admittedly a slightly less glossy rendition. Equally confounding is that this new edition lacks both games’ superlative multiplayer modes. Uncharted 4 (2022 version) doesn’t have the co-op survival mode added after launch in 2016 either.

Perhaps these features will be added long after release day, which just so happens to arrive a couple of weeks before the February 18 cinema debut of the Uncharted movie. Perhaps it’s just part of the grander marketing plan.

There are no extras – making-of, behind the scenes or concept artwork, for instance – and several key features have been removed. Of course, your mileage may vary in the unlikely event you’ve never played an Uncharted title.

These Uncharted outings remain the best two examples of their kind in the series, yet many players could be forgiven for feeling shortchanged.