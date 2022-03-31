Tunic review: A world full of secrets

Tunic is a throwback. It trades in nostalgia and hums with homage. But it’s no mere clone.

At its heart lies the compelling love child of Zelda meets Dark Souls, a mash-up we’ve already seen recently in the fabulous Death’s Door. But Tunic has its own twist on the union of two disparate styles, enveloping them in a thick layer of mystery that harks to the days before internet guides kind of spoiled gaming.

This game has been a long time coming. I interviewed creator Andrew Shouldice in a cramped Microsoft booth at E3 2018. The young Canadian enthusiastically explained his yearning for all things Zelda and how he hoped to get his project finished soonish. His infectious optimism was slightly misplaced but the wait has been worth it four years later

Tunic’s cute isometric art style suggests a gentle riff on Nintendo classics, opening with an endearing little fox waking up on a beach and encouraging you to explore the cryptic world. The few hostile creatures roaming the lands are easily dismissed with a swipe of a sword. So far, so Zelda.

But it doesn’t take long to encounter enemies that hit hard and fast, decimating almost your whole health bar with one swipe. You quickly learn the need to master the dodge roll, shield blocking and counter-attacks. Now your stamina bar becomes crucial and, suddenly, you appear to have wandered into Miyazaki territory. Several other callbacks, from health flasks to bonfires, echo the world of Dark Souls. You will die often as you acquire painful lessons.

Tunic teaches you none of this explicitly because Shouldice wants to remind you (or perhaps educate you, if you’re young enough) of the pre-online era in which little was explained and you couldn’t go running to Google. The game brims with oblique lore and secrets, from the runic language scattered about on signs to curiously inert contraptions such as wishing wells. What does this berry do? What are the tuning forks for?

Nothing represents Shouldice’s intentions as much as the pages from a videogame manual you occasionally stumble across. Written in glyphs with obscure illustrations, it takes a while to dawn on you that they’re clues to the game you’re playing, as if you’d imported Tunic on a Game Boy cartridge from Japan in the 1980s and were trying to decipher the kanji.

Some pages even features scribbled notes in the margins, as if you’re not the first stranger to wander into this strange landscape and you’re relying on someone else’s advice.

Tunic’s winsome appearance hints at a gentle Zelda-esque challenge but it deceives first looks. Many foes pose a stiff trial while bosses give no quarter at all and you need to suss out how to level your stats to even stand a chance.

But that is the genius of Tunic, where decoding its riddles provides as much entertainment as the combat rhythm of block, dodge, slash. Just promise me you won’t give in to your Google urge for at least the first few times you’re stumped.