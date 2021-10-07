Toem review: In it for the clicks

Amid a raft of photography games this year, Toem stands out for as much for its brilliant simplicity as its easygoing nature.

Shot in crisp black and white with a cartoonish 3D style, this gentle adventure sends you on a tranquil quest to reach the top of a mountain, photographing everything and anything on the way. A game, its makers say, that encourages you to “stop and smell the flowers”.

With no time limit and a generous approach to fulfilling your objectives, Toem demands nothing except your attention as you journey from town to forest to beach to port. In each location, you’ll meet eccentric and enthusiastic characters who request you find missing objects and capture specific images.

They range from the absurd (a ghost who craves a sandwich) – to the practical (a hotelier who wants a scenic snap of his building) and the slightly obscure (a nature buff who seeks pictures of a tiny army, for which it doesn’t take too much curiosity to recognise the colony of ants nearby).

Read More

Just pull out your camera, zoom in and then focus on the target. It’s like a laidback version of Where’s Wally, with just a hint of a riddle now and then to liven things up. Even the act of taking a photo itself becomes a relaxed pleasure, coaxing you into selfies with picturesque backgrounds just so you can reflect on your trip.

Toem’s whimsical expedition doesn’t outstay its welcome, clocking at three to four hours in length. But it’s time well spent in the company of a game that’s the equivalent of a warm hug,