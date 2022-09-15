The Last of Us Part 1 remaster: Once more with feeling

Can you improve on perfection? Should you even try? Those questions and many more like them raise their troublesome heads in this latest remaster of the seminal 2013 post-apocalypse heart-tugger.

In a world ravaged by plant-based contagion that’s turning everyone into zombies, a grieving father and a truculent teenage girl journey across America in search of sanctuary. As a game, it was all but flawless nine years ago on PS3 when the first version was released by veteran studio Naughty Dog. We were stunned by the artistry of the landscapes. We marvelled at the developing emotional bond between grizzled Joel and wide-eyed Eillie. We winced at the gruesome and explicit violence the pair witnessed and perpetrated as they overcame both mindless infected, barbarous bandits and cruel soldiers. Most of all, we were floored by that gut-punch of an ending, in which (spoiler alert) the needs of the one outweigh the survival of the many.

Make no mistake, The Last of Us Part 1 is a defining entry in gaming’s emergence as a legitimate art form, surpassed in its genre only by its 2020 sequel and with themes that echo literary greats such as Cormac McCarthy.

But hang on, hasn’t this been remastered before? Good call, sensei. Naughty Dog waited no more than a year after the initial edition to produce a reworked version for PS4 – one that’s still available to PS Plus subscribers for free.

So here we are almost a decade on from its debut and the remaster has been remastered. We have to ask why, although it’s not as if this isn’t a common practice in other arts. How many variants have we seen of classic albums? Casablanca is getting an Ultra 4K re-release this month. Books are frequently reissued with a new cover and a different foreword.

The Last of Us Part 1 takes the original masterpiece and changes not a storyline beat in this PS5 upgrade. Of course, the subtle visual improvements regularly make themselves known – the water spray on the camera, the increased fidelity of facial expressions. But none of that was shoddy to start with. Would Bogart and Bergman’s doomed affair hit harder if Casablanca was reshot in colour? Of course not.

Meanwhile, Ellie’s AI behaviour allows her to flit in full view of enemies often without any reaction. Could that not have been fixed?

This new remaster also includes the Left Behind DLC but rather egregiously strips out the multiplayer element altogether. We also get some making-of behind-the-scenes content that give an insight into Naughty Dog’s process. As we saw with The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog is fully committed to accessibility for mobility-challenged gamers. Part 1 redux incorporates several new options to assist anyone struggling with motor skills. It allows any player to set their own level of difficulty thanks to help with aiming and quick-time events. As features, they are all welcome but don’t change the fundamental equation for the overall audience.

Yet Sony wants to charge you €70 for this oh-so-shiny but slightly redundant take on the original? It’s not the end of the world but that’s a bit cheeky.

