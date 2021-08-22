The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles review: Guilty of a good time

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: Ryunosuke Naruhodo (right) is assisted by none other than Herlock Sholmes, who may remind you of another famous Victorian detective

We haven’t heard the melodramatic tones of Phoenix Wright in half a decade but his comedic deconstructions of legal cases have been much missed. This prequel substitutes Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke Naruhodo as the main protagonist and moves the drama from Japan to London but otherwise continues the series in fine fashion.

Chronicles is in fact a remake of two Ace Attorney stories released on Nintendo 3DS only in Japan. The pairing might as well be one game, however, tracing a narrative arc that first puts Naruhodo on trial for a murder he didn’t commit and then sends him to the UK to properly learn his craft as a lawyer/investigator.

Ace Attorney titles always take a form close to a visual novel in which characters banter, argue and challenge each other at length – both inside and outside the courtroom. Here, Naruhodo and his assistant are drawn into a succession of legal trials where he must defend the accused parties by examining crime scenes and then presenting the evidence in court.

Mostly, you’re listening to reams of dialogue before interjecting with Ace Attorney’s catchphrase “Hold it!” and challenging an inconsistency or contradiction. It helps enormously that the script is largely razor-sharp, witty and well-delivered in that histrionic style beloved of the series.

Chronicles isn’t afraid to mess with a formula a little either. Almost every case is now heard before a jury, who’ll sometimes interrupt you to convict your client a little prematurely. Then it’s your job to pick apart their reasoning to convince them to resume the trial.

Equally odd is the appearance of that well-known period detective Herlock Sholmes, who assists on your cases. Except this pastiche of Conan Doyle’s famous PI turns out to be an impulsive guesser who frequently has to be corrected on his wild theories.

Chronicles sometimes feels too talky for its own good and the legal logic often bears scant resemblance to the real world. But if this were a courtroom, the verdict on the latest Ace Attorney is: guilty of giving the player a good time.