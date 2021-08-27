The Forgotten City review: You will remember this

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing but foresight is better, especially when it comes to saving life, or some pain.” Poet William Blake definitely wasn’t thinking of The Forgotten City when coining his famous aphorism in the 18th century but he might have as well been.

Forgotten City deals in that most trendy of game mechanics, the timeloop, in which experience grants you the hindsight to fix, stop or trigger events in a recurring nightmare.

In this case, you’ve found yourself transported to an ancient Roman city (more like a small town actually) where its citizens live in a utopia governed by a morality code known as the Golden Rule. Basically, everyone lives happily ever after unless one person commits a sin – theft, murder, the usual stuff – and then everybody dies. The magistrate of this Shangri-La fears someone is about to break the Golden Rule and commands you to discover the sins and halt the catastrophe – dangling your return to your own dimension as a reward.

It sounds more complicated than it is. Like all timeloop narratives, you exploit the knowledge and objects obtained in one run to alter the path of the next. Ironically, you often achieve your goals by bending and outright breaking the Golden Rule, whereupon the magistrate resets the world and you return to square one but that bit wiser.

So hindsight and indeed foresight do come into play when you steal medicine to save a life, or warn a character not to do what you know they had been contemplating. It’s a tightly wound logic puzzle to unpick, with many interdependent pieces. Fortunately, the population of the town numbers no more than a couple of dozen people. Each has a sizeable, well-written back-story and you’ll spend most of your time in sparky dialogue sussing out their needs and motives. There are just enough spinning plates to keep your mind buzzing but not enough to overwhelm your memory and cognitive load.

Forgotten City began life as a Skyrim mod in 2015 but in this rebuilt standalone version the town itself looks a treat. The same can’t be said for the stuttering animation of the characters themselves but with writing this sharp, it can be overlooked.

Fans of twitchy action should look elsewhere – there’s very little in the way of combat or platforming, for instance. But if you’re looking to give your brain a workout, Forgotten City will be remembered.