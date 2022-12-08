The Dark Pictures Anthology – The Devil in Me review: Jessie Buckley gets trapped in a house of horrors

Four episodes into this horror-themed interactive series and the format balances two steps forward with two steps back.

The previous three in the anthology by developer Supermassive followed a knowingly clichéd slasher flick blueprint – putting irritating characters in harm’s way. But high production values including sharp scripting and commendable motion capture copperfastened our emotional investment in the survivors we try to save from their doom.

The Devil in Me is noteworthy for the videogame debut of Killarney’s own Jessie Buckley. Although she freely admits never having played a game before, the prospect of such a terrific actor – compared by one director recently to Brando and De Niro – is enticing. The reality is a little disappointing with Buckley being just one cog in an ensemble piece that struggles to distinguish itself from the ranks of choose-your-own adventure games.

Buckley plays a TV documentary presenter invited with her director and crew to the opening of a horror museum on a lonely island. Modelled around the life of the (very real) 19th-century serial killer HH Holmes, the “murder house” belongs to an eccentric plutocrat, who promptly disappears as soon as he welcomes the crew of five to the creepy old gaff.

Your eyes will roll hard at the usual tropes thrown up in the early scenes – glimpses of mysterious figures, an assortment of sinister animatronic mannequins and an insistence on the group splitting up to explore. The Devil in Me settles into a comfortable routine where you roam darkened corridors as one or other of the five crew, picking up clues and occasionally encountering the unexplained.

Supermassive even imports some new cliches – such as moving bookcases a la Resident Evil or boosting characters up to high ledges a la Uncharted (et al). Though each character has a unique inventory item (a torch, a business card to pop locks, etc), the game very much dictates where and when they’re used.

It feels very much like a fairground ride on rails (as Supermassive did rather more successfully in PSVR launch title Until Dawn: Rush of Blood). Naturally, the gruesome action eventually kicks up a notch and begins to kill off the terrified cast based on your decisions (hide or run from the unseen killer, pull this lever or push that button, etc). It’s arbitrary and sometimes unfair but the heightened tension is not without its fun as the survivors panic and realise the walls are closing in (sometimes literally).

The new form of puzzles doesn’t convey enough agency to make their inclusion worthwhile. But, more troublingly, even with Buckley aboard, the overall quality of the performances is merely acceptable, let down by sometimes wooden motion capture and a playful but orthodox script.