The Callisto Protocol review: Dead reckoning in a similar space

You wait ages for a new instalment of alien horror franchise Dead Space and then two come along at once.

EA’s remake of the 2008 chiller lands next month, promising to faithfully recreate the menacing atmosphere of a giant spaceship infested by reanimated corpses. By strange coincidence, The Callisto Protocol features almost exactly the same spine-tingling scenario, when a prison planet gets overwhelmed by the results of ghoulish experiments on the inmates.

Of course, it’s no accident at all that the two games share a premise, with Callisto game director Glen Schofield having helped create the original Dead Space 14 years ago. Schofield’s studio is open about the homage the new game pays to its inspiration, so much so that you might as well consider it to be Dead Space 4. Audio logs, aggressive alien-stomping, upgrade vending machines? They’re all here.

Origins aside, even if you’ve never played Dead Space, you can probably guess at the building blocks of Callisto’s well-realised world: creepy corridors, clanking machinery, growling fiends and flickering lights. Jump scares abound and gruesome remains litter your path as you attempt to escape the prison only to be thwarted at every turn.

With the camera hugging tightly over your shoulder, the third-person perspective is both satisfyingly claustrophobic and yet a little frustrating. Callisto’s pugnacious gameplay majors on close-up combat using a melee baton and a selection of powerful guns for which ammo is predictably scarce. In place of Dead Space tactics – dismember the beasts with limb shots instead of headshots – Callisto favours a combo of melee followed by a gun blast. Augmenting this mix is a kind of gravity gun that enables objects to be grabbed and flung, including the ghouls themselves.

You can see how Schofield and co are trying to distinguish Callisto from Dead Space, with this triple-threat approach to combat allowing the player to shuffle attacks between weapon, melee and “force push”.

But a difficulty arises due to the close-up viewpoint that often obscures the monster trying to eat your face, exacerbated by your weird and unreliable dodge move. Too often you end up flailing at the air as your weapon runs out of ammo and your gravity gun out of charge while your baton misses its target.

For a game that prioritises bone-crunching fights and body horror in cramped quarters, the combat thus has as many misses as hits. That also highlights the lack of puzzle-solving compared to Dead Space, though Callisto diversifies at times into stealth sections and a broader variety of locations.

Perhaps through repetition, this is a game that not as scary as it thinks and some cruel difficulty spikes mar the late game. But, despite the flaws, this is an accomplished survival horror that lays down a challenging marker for the new Dead Space to surpass.