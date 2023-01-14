Swordship review: You are the quarry

The hunter becomes the hunted in Swordship – which flips the traditional bullet-hell shoot-em-up on its head.

You’re a pirate stealing containers from the rich to give to the poor in a post-apocalypse dystopia. But here’s the twist: you have no weapons except for your skills as a powerboat pilot, zipping around the shipping lanes to intercept the goods and deliver them to a drop-off point.

The makers of Swordship have dubbed it a dodge-em-up, which neatly explains how you must collect the containers while avoiding a barrage of enemies and their attacks. Lasers target you, aircraft drop bombs, mines pop up – and that’s just in the first level.

Swordship’s foes are merciless and the game even more so – even the walls of the levels will kill you. You begin with just one life and are soon humbled by the blitzkrieg of bullets and explosions. Many deaths later, you will have learned attack is the best defence – but with no weapons of your own, you must bait the enemies into killing each other, dodging to safety at the last second.

Of course, this ducking and diving is far from the end of Swordship’s progression – fresh hell awaits in subsequent missions, bringing new adversaries and complexities to the mix. The screen is awash with fast-moving ordnance, fire and obstacles – all conspiring to divert you from the main goal of gathering and delivering the containers.

Building a high score unlocks perks for your boat such as a smartbomb or extra lives that go a small way to easing the ruthless difficulty the game unleashes at every turn. When all lives are gone, you’re thrown back to the very first level to run the gauntlet again. It’s daunting and hugely frustrating at first – but its roguelike structure ensures it never quite plays out the same way twice.

Swordship may laugh at your puny efforts but it does so with great style, from the top-down into-the-screen perspective to the fonts scurrying across the shipping lane to announce your death or your success. Amid all this hectic action – there’s barely a pause for breath save for the occasional camera cutaway as you pull off a masterful trick – Swordship can sometimes be tough to parse.

But like any classy bullet-hell shooter, it forces your mind into a trance-like zone where your reactions become almost automatic. Are you playing or being played?