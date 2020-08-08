Switch on to the battle for the next generation

Rumours of the game console's death may be greatly exaggerated. For several years now, soothsayers in the industry have predicted the end of the black oblong under the telly, superseded by a cloud-based wonderland of riches.

The cloud is coming - in many ways, it's already here, with services from Google, Microsoft and Sony offering varying degrees of back catalogue/new releases/play anywhere systems. But in just three months, Sony and Microsoft will once again rev up the hype as they ready the next versions of their consoles - and, yes, they are still hulking big boxes that dominate the living room.

Unimaginatively dubbed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the new machines could well be the last of their kind, where all the horsepower derives from the silicon on board, the games come stored on a disk and you're left with no change from €500.

This has always been the sacred cycle of consoles - an upheaval every seven years that piggybacks on improved tech to produce more realistic-looking graphics, smarter enemy behaviour and richer audio.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5

What's interesting this time is how Sony and Microsoft's approach to the next generation differs wildly. Of course, both stress how advanced their new machines will be - from SSD storage drives that turbo-charge loading speeds to powerful graphics chips that can generate screen resolutions up to 8K (for which no one has such a TV but never mind).

Xbox boss Phil Spencer waxed lyrical about his new baby last month: "Xbox Series X enables developers to provide you with transformative gaming experiences through richer, more dynamic living worlds, more realistic AI and animations, and support for higher frame rates."

Notionally, the Xbox Series X is more muscular judging by the specs, and it will play every Xbox One title. The PS5 is the more forward-looking, offering limited backward-compatibility with PS4 games.

This is where Microsoft and Sony diverge. Partly driven by the PS4's overwhelming victory in the current generation - more than double the number of Xbox Ones sold - Microsoft wants to sell you a lifestyle, not a console. In theory, it doesn't care whether you buy the Xbox Series X or the older Xbox One, so long as you keep it in the family. Instead, Xbox is building its business on subscriptions with its Netflix-like Game Pass service.

Your optional €10 a month (or pay €15 to include multiplayer and regular free games) grants you access to a regularly updated catalogue of hundreds of older and recent titles, including every new Microsoft-made release as they come out. It works flawlessly on the older machines too, including ones going back to 2013.

PlayStation has its own Netflix-like service called PS Now (also €10 a month) but its inventory is not nearly as deep nor as modern as that of Game Pass.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X

In adopting a cross-generational strategy, Microsoft has also made a rod for its back, promising that many of its own new games - including imminent blockbuster titles such as Halo Infinite - will be released for its older machines. Because those games must straddle console generations, it means there will be few if any exclusive titles that will render Xbox Series X a must-buy when it hits the shops in November.

By contrast, Sony has a bit of a swagger about it, buoyed by its recent success and generally perceived as having the better pipeline of exclusive games for the PS5. It broadcast an online showcase - modestly called The Future of Gaming - in June that revealed a few morsels about the forthcoming console and dozens of new titles for the machine, though many were sequels, most were due in 2021/2022 and some will eventually appear on Xbox.

PlayStation chief executive Jim Ryan said at the time: "We wanted to demonstrate that what we're doing with PS5 really represents a quantum leap over the current generation."

It was clear from the live stream that this future would indeed be eye-opening and enable new ways to play. The influence of better chips and faster drives was apparent in titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank and Horizon Forbidden West.

Sony also used the showcase to unveil a disk-drive-less version of the PS5, which presumably will be cheaper than the anticipated €500 price of its sibling. It acknowledges that many consumers now buy their games as downloads and hints at Sony's digital future.

At its own summer showcase in July, Xbox highlighted 22 games coming first to its platform, many of which looked impressive but, again, appear a long way from readiness. However, insiders reckon Xbox has one more ace to play next month with the rumoured reveal of a less costly edition of the Series X, dubbed Lockhart. It could be disk-less, it could be less powerful but it needs to outfox Sony in terms of pricing, even though PlayStation is keeping its cards close to its chest.

Maybe the cloud will put an end to console wars in the future but this Christmas the winner will be the one who convinces players it has the most to offer for the next seven years. Let the games begin.

