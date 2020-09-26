Super Mario 3D All-Stars review: still astonishingly good

If dogs age seven times faster than humans, then videogames must surely fade at an exponential rate. Yet Super Mario somehow defies the years as he hits his 35th birthday this month.

This collection salutes a pair of his finest 3D moments two decades apart - and throws in a divisive but still enjoyable problem child to bulk out the package. Super Mario 64 lit up the Nintendo 64 and gaming in general in 1997. Super Mario Galaxy astounded us with its flair and level design on Wii in 2007. But Super Mario Sunshine felt as much frustrating as entertaining on GameCube in 2002.

Let's get the main carping out of the way first: these remasters contain the original games - spruced up visually for high-def screens, of course - but little else to mark their landmark status.

Yet make no mistake, both Mario 64 and Galaxy are still astonishingly good, endlessly playable, innovative and polished.

The older game obviously can't hide its blockiness but it defined 3D platforming in 1997 and its playful freedom holds up. Galaxy remains a tour de force of creativity, confounding us with tricks of gravity, visual wit and sheer imagination. Sunshine is bedevilled by camera wonkiness and sloppy controls but nonetheless proves diverting in small doses.

Here's to Mario's next 35 years.

Project Cars 3

(XO/PS4/PC) ★★★★ Age: 3+

A plucky outsider in the racing genre that also includes giants such as Gran Turismo and Forza, PC3 tries to distinguish itself from the competition (and its previous incarnations) with a shift away from simulation.

This lighter feel - coupled with the series' favourable focus on lesser-known real-world tracks and esoteric machines - pays off in many ways. But the developers have also trowelled on layers of spurious XP systems that confuse as much as reward.

Nonetheless, the bite-sized races are appealing thanks to the broad range of motors on offer and the pleasingly aggressive AI drivers. Nothing is handed to you and you must race hard to earn a new car.

PC3's change to its handling model won't please the purists and perhaps longevity will be an issue. But every victory feels hard-won, every loss your own fault.

