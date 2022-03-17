Submerged, Hidden Depths review: Easy does it

All the buzz right now is for Elden Ring, one of the toughest games of the year. Think of Submerged as the anti-Elden Ring because it just might be the easiest.

That’s not an insult but move along now if the absence of a challenge presents a problem for you.

Australian studio Uppercut Games created the flooded city of Submerged with its original release in 2015. But bedevilled by technical issues and a glaring lack of depth, it sank without trace. Hidden Depths revives the idea of leisurely exploring a drowned wilderness and it’s a sequel that has learned its lessons well.

Two siblings, one with a mysterious power, seek a new home after a biblical flood and stumble on this abandoned city in the grip of a malignant force. With no roads left as the churning waves lick at the remaining ruins, the pair use their trusty skiff to flit from place to place, seeking answers and the golden seeds that would bring the city back to life.

Hidden Depths radiates beauty, the crumbling masonry overgrown with technicoloured flowers, the floors of each building littered with the remnants of recent civilisation. A subtle environmental message permeates it all, reminding us of the future if climate change goes unchecked.

Seasoned players accustomed to the cut and thrust of Elden Ring or any other big-budget game will find Submerged’s style far too accommodating. The siblings spend most of their time on light platforming duties with only gentle puzzles to slow their progress. Even jumping triggers automatically and no enemies exist to block the path.

But that’s exactly the point of Hidden Depths, encouraging players to linger and take their time as they scout this forsaken landscape. The running time might not amount to more than four hours but an abundance of collectibles will stretch that for completionists by at least a third.

In the end, there are no great revelations here, no evolution of gameplay, and no fear of dying because your reactions times or finger dexterity weren’t quick enough. Hidden Depths will appeal particularly to younger gamers for its forgiving nature, yet maybe a few shellshocked Elden Ring veterans should give it a chance to calm their sizzled synapses.