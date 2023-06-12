Street Fighter 6 review: Now everyone can get their kicks

(PS/Xb/PC) ***** Age: 15+

What a comeback. Capcom really pulled its punches with the last Street Fighter, launching a partly crippled version of its famous martial arts series in a bid to catch the esports wave .

The list of shortcomings stretched long and hit hard but some were eventually patched into an acceptable state. The damage was done, though, and many players had moved on disappointed before Street Fighter 5 was fully fit.

It’s blindingly obvious Capcom engaged in plenty of soul-searching after that debacle, with this sequel taking a full seven years to arrive. It’s fair to say the developer has addressed most of the criticisms flung its way.

Street Fighter 6 tries to be all things to all people and – remarkably – seems to pull it off. Fighting fanatics may have more nits to pick with the high end game but for me SF6 deftly balances the challenge of catering to beginners, the regulars and the hardcore.

The main menu splits the options into three – World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Ground, representing story mode, online multiplayer and arcade/training, respectively. That immediately lifts it above SF5’s lame efforts, which offered little in the way of single-player content.

Onboarding novices starts with World Tour, a fun but bizarre RPG with a robust character creator in which you learn the ropes from various Street Fighter masters while running around a city as if you’re playing Yakuza-lite. The dialogue may be feeble, the RPG aspects a little thin – but by the end of 20-something hours you will be a much better Street Fighter.

Just as importantly, you can choose a Modern Controls option that simplifies the conventionally intricate SF inputs (for example, multiple D-pad presses coupled with quarter-turns of the sticks). Now triggering the spectacular Hadouken fireball, for instance, requires just a couple of well-timed buttons. If that’s too tricky, an even easier control choice awaits, though it won’t get you far outside World Tour.

You’ll also need to grasp the subtleties of the new Drive Gauge, a reservoir for Super moves that include powerful blows to reverse the tide – such as Impact, which destroys an incoming attack and blasts the opponent backwards. Of course, it comes with risks and can be countered. Learning Street Fighter 6, then, still requires careful study and button mashers need not apply.

Meanwhile, Fighting Ground is filled with a rich assortment of modes, from tutorials to straight-up arcade single or multiplayer to Extreme Battle, which add gimmicks to regular fights.

Battle Hub offers a social space for online multiplayer and it’s where the committed Street Fighters will congregate. It also shows that Capcom has overcome its reputation for flaky internet servers, with a reassuring solidity to online match-ups.

Factor in a clutch of agreeable new characters plus the sheer depth of the whole package and Street Fighter 6 shows real strength where once it was weak. You can happily dabble in the shallow end as a newcomer or practise timings, spacing and mind games to become a virtuoso. SF6 welcomes you all.