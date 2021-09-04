Spelunker HD Deluxe review: If you’re patient, you can dig it

What a difference a pixel makes. Spelunker comes from old-school thinking about videogame challenges – one tiny misstep will cost you a life in this descendant of the 1983 platformer.

Not to be confused with revered indie effort Spelunky – although that 2008 roguelike was itself inspired by Spelunker – this cave explorer has been remade and gussied up for the modern generation. But not too much. The HD Deluxe appendix suggests high-res delights but even with that upgrade this is a visual throwback in which the levels have been lightly remixed and padded out into the dozens. If you’re really nostalgic, you can even play it in the 8-bit original’s flat palette with 2D sprites.

Although it was ported to many different machines, somehow the process overlooked a simple tutorial. So your spelunker is left to discover for himself the vagaries of underground exploration as he descends slowly into the caves in search of treasure while dodging hazards.

One thing that immediately hits you over the head is the unforgiving environment and the need for pixel-perfect controls. Fail to spot a six-inch deep hole in the floor? Dead. Leap down a few pixels too far? Dead. Walk off a ladder instead of jumping? Dead. Your spelunker must have the brittle bones of an 80-year-old with arthritic ankles.

You also contend with random invasions by ghosts – the game forgets to tell you to use your air supply to blow them away – and the need to constantly top up your oxygen.

Solo mode is the main draw here but Spelunker offers multiplayer too – alas, the deserted online servers and awkward local split-screen set-up ensures you’re unlikely to enjoy the experience.

Spelunker HD Deluxe suffers from the fact the original wasn’t quite a classic and its uncompromising difficulty will be a turn-off for some. But spend enough time in its company and its addictive pull begins to dig under your skin.