Solar Ash review: A wild ride in the clouds

We are all a product of our influences. Nature or nurture? Spoiler alert: it’s both.

Solar Ash is the second game from the people who created 2016’s dazzling and difficult Hyper Light Drifter. If that debut was an ode to 16-bit classics such as Zelda: Link to the Past, this follow-up wears an amalgam of influences on its sleeve. The list is long but can be reduced to a handful such as Shadow of the Colossus (for the gigantic boss battles), Jet Set Radio (for the frictionless traversal) and Journey (for its existential angst and mysterious world).

Many other inspirations have been subtly encoded in its DNA but the important thing is that Solar Ash still feels like its own thing. The opaque plot, as much as can be divined, centres on a character in flowing robes named Rei saving the world from a black hole by slaying a succession of mammoth creatures moving through undulating landscapes. In between, Rei skates gracefully across the terrain, leaping, boosting and grappling her way across rocky outcrops suspended in the clouds.

Initially, it bears a striking resemblance to its Annapurna-published stablemate The Pathless from 2020, the protagonist zipping around the neon-soaked world at high speed. But Solar Ash diverges from that linear platforming with an approach that leans towards an open world without ever granting you complete freedom.

To trigger each confrontation with the towering beasts, the current area must be cleansed of pools of black ooze. It requires timed platforming from Rei while slashing at widely spaced targets before the ooze bursts into flame and her with it.

In motion, Rei is a thing of beauty but there’s just enough looseness in the controls for her to overshoot or fail to respond to frantic button presses. This minor frustration scarcely matters in the lead-up to the boss battles. But once aboard the hurtling leviathans the timing window seems to narrow and Rei spends a lot of time plummeting to her death or burning to a cinder.

The difficulty isn’t the problem but the fuzzy response of the controls can be. If you can learn to live with that, Solar Ash is worth the wild ride for its array of startling vistas and adrenalin-filled strings of heart-stopping leaps.