Silt review: Surreal slice of subaquatic scares

Few games invent a whole genre but 2010’s Limbo can justifiably claim ownership of the space marked “2D gothic chiller”.

Silt’s creators – Bristol-based developer Spiral Circus – have surely spent many an hour poring over Limbo’s monochromatic gloom for this underwater take on the creepy theme. Featuring a diver exploring a surreal and dangerous sunken world, Silt ticks all the usual boxes – wordless exposition that leaves your imagination to fill in a lot of blanks, a stark black-and-white aesthetic and freakish creatures of all sizes just waiting to stab or crush you.

The big twist here is that the diver can temporarily inhabit the bodies of nearby fish and use them to solve puzzles. So, for example, a piranha comes in useful for chomping on ropes, a hammerhead can shatter obstacles with a headbutt, and an electric eel can power up machinery. Sometimes you need to switch between several fish as you traverse cluttered corridors, yawning chasms and gated caverns.

Silt is an unhurried attempt to tell a story, with the diver capable of no more than an occasional burst of speed and the puzzles requiring little in the way of fast reactions except on one or two occasions. But having established its unnerving vibe with the moody visuals, Silt leans a little too far into its opaque narrative. The locations often look impressive but give little sense of how they’re connected to the overarching plot.

At only €15 or so on most download stores, you won’t be surprised that Silt can easily give up its secrets in just a few hours, with little cause for replay. It can’t match the sheer brilliance of Limbo but it’s possessed of a beguiling charm with a little depth of its own.