Serial Cleaners review: A dirty job but someone's gotta do it

MURDER is a messy business. It tends to come back to haunt most killers, particularly if they don’t cover their tracks.

That’s where you come in, erasing the traces of crimes for a band of mobsters who are pretty trigger-happy but cavalier about the viscera they leave behind. The original Serial Cleaner mined a similar seam of morbid entertainment in 2017. Five years on, the sequel updates the setting from the 1970s to the 1990s and puts you in charge sequentially of not one but four cleaners, each with different personalities and abilities.

The premise remains largely the same: infiltrate a crime location before and sometimes after the cops show up, figure out where the bodies are, devise a method of disposal, scrub the scene of evidence and then flee to safety. Serial Cleaners functions largely as a stealth-em-up in which you guide your cleaner around an isometric top-down view of the venue – a train station, a TV studio, a convenience store – while dodging the vision cones of the police and CCTV cameras.

You pull out your vacuum cleaner to suck up the smears of spilled blood, drag bodies around and hide incriminating objects. It’s stylishly presented with a cracking soundtrack, and the varying abilities of the cleaners allowing for pleasingly diverse solutions to the level designs – one uses parkour while another is a gifted hacker. Even the psychopath with the chainsaw gets a laugh with his macabre skill at dismembering bodies that translates into moves that let you stun cops with a detached limb.

Never mind the wonky videogame logic (the vacuum can grab every bit of DNA – really?), the most unfortunate shortcoming with Serial Cleaners is that its mechanics are too open to abuse and thus the tension often evaporates. The shortsighted police might spot you hauling a corpse only to lose interest if you break line of sight. Your vacuum surely makes a racket but doesn’t seem to alert the officer standing a metre away.

Still, for those with a bleak sense of humour, Serial Cleaners is an absorbing puzzle that lets you get your hands dirty with the business of crime.