Scarlet Nexus review: Manga mission of two halves

If you’re the sort who can’t up your mind whether you’d prefer to watch anime or play a videogame, then Scarlet Nexus has you covered.

This action-RPG splits its running time between a labyrinthine young-adult sci-fi plot and a series of tactical battles against invading aliens. Perhaps that sounds more jaded and unpromising than the reality, which is a spry manga-style romp about a youthful squad of telekinetic-powered soldiers who defend Tokyo against a stream of monsters known as the Others.

Before you get near each self-contained skirmish, though, you’ll passively listen to a welter of dialogue and plot exposition, full of cheesy YA tropes – the truculent soldier, the kind one, the wise one, etc. It can be hard to follow and suspension of disbelief is frequently required. But these lengthy interludes also occasionally sparkle with humour and humanity, particularly the chapter bookends where you can bond with squadmates.

For me, combat provides the more compelling element of Scarlet Nexus. As you wander the corridor-like paths to your next objective, you encounter clusters of Others, triggering a battle in a confined space.

Your telekinesis power lets you pick up street furniture – bins, bicycles, even cars – and hurl them at the aliens, with the idea being you follow up with a melee or weapon attack while they’re stunned. This mix-and-match assault requires delicate timing and judicious crowd control. It’s challenging and engaging, even before you factor in the dodge move and the ability to borrow your AI companion’s additional powers, such as electricity or fire.

Scarlet Nexus is an uneasy marriage of two notionally compatible halves. Maybe you’ll enjoy the histrionic banter if you’re an anime aficionado but the Bayonetta-style battles more than compensate if all you want to do is skip the wordy drama.