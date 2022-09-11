Saints Row review: Reboot takes a walk on the mild side

When you’ve journeyed beyond the point of madness, maybe you pass back into the realm of sanity. That seems to be the approach in this reboot of the Saints Row series.

Last seen diverging from its mission statement of a kooky GTA knock-off into an unhinged superhero saga, the intervening decade obviously convinced the makers of Saints Row there was no more mileage in going even wilder. So this instalment of the open-world crime simulator reverts to somewhere in the vicinity of 2008’s Saints Row 2.

Again, you’re one of the Saints gang, a bunch of young city hoodlums building up money-making rackets and taking on rival mobs with guns, cars and gags. It’s still foulmouthed and viciously violent. But this being 2022 the political incorrectness has been largely replaced with some very right-on behaviour and a comprehensive character creator that sees no gender boundaries. In fact, despite their main tools being murder and mayhem, the Saints see themselves as cleaning up the city, insisting, for instance, on using hybrid cars where they can.

With little in the way of over-arching story mode on which to focus – and little in the way of the outrageous violent fantasies of later Saints Row games – you find yourself sometimes lacking in motivation beyond a desire to acquire more cash. Conquering territory and eliminating rival goons in shootouts has only a limited appeal, seeing as it’s been the building block of GTA and its clones since the outset.

Saints Row 2022 tries to diversify its gameplay with moderate success. Operations such as Insurance Fraud and Wingsuit Saboteur provide a heartening respite from the repetitive and long-winded gun battles with opposing factions. Ditto, the hugely amusing live-action role-playing mini-game Dustmoot, where players use cardboard armour and fake weapons to act out the gang wars in non-lethal fashion.

But these moments of invention are overshadowed by many missions that outstay their welcome. They aren’t helped by the obvious budgetary limitations that show up in the lack-lustre visuals and the bountiful crop of bugs.

The occasional sight of cars flying into the air at the slightest contact might be inconsequential and even chuckleworthy. But the unfortunate moments where your character vanishes into a black hole where the floor once was might be considered both deeply irritating and a meta-commentary on the time you’ve spent in Saints Row.