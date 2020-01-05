Wattam review: Bonkers and a bit broken

Poop jokes, bonkers characters and non-stop absurdity - all the hallmarks of Keita Takahashi show up reliably in Wattam. But while Takahashi's anarchy meshed with purposeful fun in his recognised classic Katamari Damacy, here it comes undone.

Technical problems beset this near-wordless exploration of wacky anthropomorphic objects helping each other. Wattam manages to be aimless and guided at the same time - the goals are abstract but not difficult to achieve, unless you count the awkwardness of the controls, which you will.

A heartwarming friendship theme underpins the surreal interactions and you've a heart of coal if you don't chuckle at some of the bizarre scenes. Yet Wattam feels like more of an unfinished playground than an interesting game.

