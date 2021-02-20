Review of Little Nightmares II: a spine-tingling story where you must outwit a memorably hideous cast

(XO/PS4/PC) ***** Age: 16+

Fairy tales are full of grotesque imagery and grave perils for children – think Jack and the Beanstalk, Hansel and Gretel or Little Red Riding Hood. The original Little Nightmares riffed on those themes, picking up influences from Tim Burton’s eccentric films and the deliciously macabre 2010 game Limbo along the way.

This sequel renews the set-up of a child trying to escape a creepy world of evil humans and animated inanimate objects. The new angle stems from the passive companion whom you’re also trying to rescue, stirring up echoes of 2001 two-hander classic Ico.

Sneaking, sprinting, jumping and climbing alternate with modest puzzles as the duo negotiate gloomy scenes such as a school or an asylum.

Together, you must outwit a memorably hideous cast of hostiles, from a cannibalistic teacher with an elongated neck to an unruly mob of porcelain schoolchildren.

As much as the locations provide startling vistas – freighted frequently with the suggestion something unspeakable has just happened – it’s the hostile inhabitants who stay with you. But the grasping mannequins, lunging hands and sadistic beings aren’t all invulnerable and some of the most shocking moments emerge from these confrontations in all their head-smashing, eerie glory.

Little Nightmares II isn’t without its problems – chiefly, some unfair spikes in difficulty and a few bugs – yet its spine-tingling story is the sort of bad dream from which you won’t want to wake up.

(XO/PS4/Sw/PC) **** Age: 12+

Ninja protagonists usually guarantee a vertiginous challenge. Everything from the C64’s Last Ninja to Ninja Gaiden presented teeth-grinding trial.

Cyber Shadow lives up to the reputation with this tale of a cyborg ninja facing a robot uprising led by a mad scientist (no, plot isn’t a strong point). The difference here in this platformer-cum-hack’n’slash is that while the difficulty curve can climb alarmingly, the game offers salvation with optional cyber-enhancements.

As you die repeatedly in a hail of bullets, new abilities such as a friendly drone or sprint move become available.

It never becomes a cakewalk and the pixelated visuals can make reading the enemies tricky. But Cyber Shadow isn’t easy to forget.

