Returnal review: So many ways to die

Like Groundhog Day, except with tentacled aliens, Returnal makes you live the same life over and over again until you can escape it.

Or rather if you can escape it. Because this gnarly PS5 exclusive takes notes from the legendarily tough Souls series in setting up a loop of live, die, repeat. It laughs in your face before killing you on a whim.

Returnal puts you in the space shoes of an astronaut crash-landing on a hostile planet and explains precisely nothing before shoving you out into the wilderness to explore. This grim, dark landscape teems with monsters who are half teeth, half tentacles and totally aggressive. Inevitably, you will perish – only to wake up back at your crashed ship as if nothing happened.

After a few runs, you realise the landscapes are randomised – the rooms stay roughly the same but the order in which they’re connected changes. Likewise, weapons and perks are arbitrarily doled out – sometimes giving a decent chance of survival and other times lumbering you with a peashooter.

It feels hugely frustrating at first until you unpick some of the planet’s secrets. You grasp the pattern of enemies and realise the combat can be thrilling. You acquire permanent objects such as a sword and a grapple hook that grant access to new areas. You learn how to create a checkpoint mid-way through a level that eases the pain of failing after two hours’ play.

Returnal slowly unfurls its layers, exposing interesting new systems and narrative points at a drip-feed that explains how the astronaut ended up on the planet.

Still, though, that gameplay unfairness is never far away and the glacial pace of progress will deter many a player unwilling to run the gauntlet dozens if not hundreds of times.

While Returnal doesn’t push the PS5 to its limits visually, it’s a compelling exclusive that’s like nothing else out there.