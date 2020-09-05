Raji review: Architect of its own beautiful destiny

Western societies make a habit of pilfering from ancient civilisations, be that resources, people or simply culture. Swimming against that tide, Raji comes from a small group of Indian developers who dig deep into their country’s own mythology to anchor an eye-catching platformer.

The most obvious touchstone for Raji is Prince of Persia (the late 80s platformer about Iranian royalty – written by an American, ironically). It relates the tale of the titular young woman who is trying to rescue her brother from demon spirits invading the human world. And while it borrows the basic mechanics from PoP, Raji is very much its own game, deeply immersed in Hindu culture.

Underpinned by a pulsating soundtrack – all sitar and drums – and fully voiced in Indian-accented English, the most striking ingredient is the visual aesthetic. Raji explores an ornate landscape of palaces, castles and gardens, filled with turrets, ramparts, battlements and other extravagant architecture.

It’s almost enough to wander through these grand panoramas but Raji’s intense combat regularly interrupts your reverie. The battles can be a little stilted – you’re always corralled in a small area while you fight a wave of demons. It can also be frustrating to watch Raji’s lithe but lengthy animations play out when you just want to bop another enemy.





But Raji has a pleasing range of weapons – from powerful staff to magical bow – and special powers including lightning and fire that deal extra damage. Once you grasp that bouncing acrobatically off the walls and columns of the arenas is the most effective strategy, the fights get easier. And there’s always the next bout of sightseeing to urge you on.

Raji is destined for other consoles next month so it will be interesting to see how it scales up to higher resolution. There’s a bit of a paradox with this Switch version in that in undocked mode the camera is zoomed out almost too far to fully appreciate the fine details of the scenery. In docked mode on a big-screen TV, the relatively low resolution of the graphics occasionally pulls you out of the gorgeous world.

Nonetheless, Raji has too much going for it to be ignored. It feels authentically Indian and has a broad appeal to fans of old-school platformers, not to mention those with an appreciation for beautiful architecture.





