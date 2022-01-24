Rainbow Six Extraction: Squad up for an alien invasion

Counter-terrorism franchise Rainbow Six has lived handsomely off its last offering for more than six years. Siege has well received on release on 2015 but it evolved into far more, becoming one of the most highly regarded multiplayer shooters thanks to a slew of regular updates.

Extraction extrapolates one Siege mode into a full spin-off, building a player-vs-environment story around an alien invasion of US cities. Instead of three-on-three squad matches, your team (solo, or with one/two pals) cooperates on a sequence of missions in one of 12 maps. Your foes in the urban wastelands are an ugly bunch of anthropoid demons who roam the streets and buildings on short patrols or stand deathly quiet in wait.

The creatures may not seem particularly dangerous but they hit hard and in numbers when awoken from their drowsy patterns. So Extraction becomes much less about the furious firefights of Rainbow Six’s past and more about an acutely stealthy infiltration of enemy territory. Going loud rarely ends well in this unforgiving world.

Your missions vary from session to session and rotate among tasks such as reconnaissance, capture, rescue and, just occasionally, a frantic defend-the-flag objective. Each assignment is broken down into three goals in three areas. The team can bail after each one if the odds become stacked against success in the later, more difficult sections, such as by losing a squad member. The advantage there is you can still bank the XP that fuels the progression system.

With this tactical balancing act, Extraction creates a more-ish loop that serves casual players well. There’s no need to risk a squad wipe after 30 minutes of painstaking progress when you can retreat to lick your wounds while still earning points towards new maps and gadgets. Equally, the reward for persisting to the end of each mission is a serious wedge of XP so it might be worth the risk of the (temporary) loss of one of your favourite operators. But with 18 from which to choose, each of whose unique skills can be upgraded, the downing of one operator is the opportunity to experiment with another’s expertise.

Extraction promises a significant schedule of post-launch content and Ubisoft plans a generous Buddy Pass system that lets owners share the co-op play with two other pals (on any platform) for up to 14 days.

You might look askance at the gloomy maps and the murky visuals while wondering about the challenge of co-op with strangers. Extraction works best with friends on the same wavelength. But it also provides varying difficulty levels that mean even the most incompetent of teams have a shot at completing at least some objectives, so long as someone doesn’t go all Leeroy Jenkins.