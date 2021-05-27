R-Type Final 2 review: What a blast from the past

Games such as this would no longer get funded were it not for the nostalgia bank that is Kickstarter. Shoot-ems-ups once dominated the arcades but even venerable series R-Type couldn’t defy changing tastes – it’s been 18 years since the last one, the incorrectly named R-Type Final.

Now thanks to the crowd funding of long-term fans, your lone pilot in a small ship once again faces the grotesque might of the evil Bydo empire in a 2D side-scroller. Of course, being beholden to its devotees means this sequel was never going to deviate significantly from the formula.

But what a formula that is: freakish enemies with more than a whiff of HR Giger; a drone power-up blessed with invincibility; audacious level design such as giant armoured warships and organic nests teeming with skittering nasties.

The opening mission offers a strong nod to the 1987 original and several echoes of levels past reverberate throughout the journey. But RTF2 forges its own identity too with difficult trips into nightmarish Bydo lairs such as the forbidding armada near the end.

With far fewer branching levels than its predecessor, the most welcome change to the mechanics here is in the variety of ships and mix-and-match weaponry. It adds considerable replay value for the completist wanting to experiment with some bizarre laser and energy guns.

R-Type deservedly earned a reputation as a merciless challenge, but this being the 2020s, the makers offer several concessions to the casual player even though we no longer have to pump in 10p coins to continue. Tricky enemies can be removed and the drone power-up made permanent. But even so there are sequences where losing a life mid-level almost certainly dooms you with insufficient firepower for the rest of the mission.

The lack of a AAA budget shows up in occasional indistinct visuals and frame-rate slowdown in busy scenes. But as a fan service to R-Type enthusiasts (and count me among them), it’s a powerful blast from the past.