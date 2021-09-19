Psychonauts 2 review: Mind-blowing delight

You’ve never played anything quite like Psychonauts 2 – unless you remember the bonkers original from 2006, of course.

A comedic tour de force wrapped in a cartoonish platformer, Psychonauts 2 even manages to take mental health seriously as it depicts a young intern’s adventures with a team of psychically enhanced superspies. Gifted brain-hopper Raz returns as our hero on a mission to uncover a mole at the spy agency, solve the kidnapping of its leader and thwart the return of an evil villain.

The plot coils around itself in knots with deep references to the first game but such is the giddy invention on show here that getting out of your depth never matters. Every mission brings something fresh, riffing on the psychedelic 1960s with its neon palettes and kooky props. There are worlds within worlds and levels within levels – almost every one is headspinner.

Think the likes of Yellow Submarine, Terry Gilliam and Tim Burton. Marvel at the parody of a TV cooking show. Chuckle at the pastiche of a Beatles-esque rock concert that’s gone full Sgt Pepper’s. Boggle at the audacity of the Manchurian Candidate references.

Psychonauts 2 isn’t perfect, nonetheless. The platforming (of which there is a lot) can be frustratingly woolly. The game might actually be too full of stuff – there are several currencies to collect and possibly a few missions too many. A map wouldn’t have gone astray for some of the more sprawling levels.

But you’re never more than a few steps away from a gag or a madcap level to ease any misgivings. We’ve had to bide our time 15 years for this sequel from industry legend Tim Schafer and his team at Double Fine. It’s been worth every second of the wait.