Legends of Runeterra preview: Playing a different card

The League of Legends universe just exploded. But not in a bad way – Runeterra got a whole lot broader and deeper last week when developer Riot Games revealed a host of spin-offs to LoL.

Timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary of LoL’s debut, the expansion of Runeterra now pushes LoL’s lore onto mobile and consoles. A port of the classic LoL game is called Wild Rift, there’s a collectable card game named Legends of Runeterra, an autobattler called Teamfight Tactics and, among other long-term ideas, Riot is also working on an LoL fighting game called Project L. All are in various stages of development but Legends of Runeterra is probably the most advanced.

That probably explains why Riot summoned members of the media at the beginning of the month to have a first look at Legends of Runeterra, which is entering the crowded CCG space dominated by Blizzard’s free-to-play Hearthstone.

From the outside, Riot’s Dublin offices on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay look like most other non-descript modern blocks. Inside the colourful multi-level floors, it’s a bit like entering the CIA HQ, with our phones quarantined, bags locked away and media ushered quickly from presentation to demo time to interviews. Clearly, Riot doesn’t want the news getting out early. Or maybe it’s just paranoid after the bad publicity surrounding workplace harassment lawsuits at the LA office that led to staff walkouts.

Legends of Runeterra includes new characters such as Shiraza The Blade

Design director Andrew Yip, who is normally based at the Santa Monica office, leads me for a chat into a side room overlooking banks of PCs set up for our first taste of LoR. He describes his new baby as a “character-driven CCG” that at least in part exists to push players to LoL, still the pillar of the Riot empire. LoL is estimated to have made $1.4bn last year for its parent, but that’s a considerable fall from the reported $2.1bn earned in 2017. No wonder Riot is keen to diversify.

Legends of Runeterra isn’t due to fully launch until next year (on PC and mobile) but already there has been a short early-access period this month, with a closed beta in Q1 2020. Full access (and the first availability on mobile) is described only as “later in 2020”.

My brief play time with LoR suggests a complex take on CCG, using LoL Champions as “hero” cards augmented with minions and spell cards. Yip explains there are currently 316 cards in the free-to-play game, with a roster of 24 Champions among them. But, unlike many rivals, Riot won’t be selling “packs” as many rivals do. Instead, you’ll be able to buy specific cards from the store, as well as earning any of them as loot or acquiringwith earned currency. This sounds suspiciously like pay-to-win, though Yip insists you will be limited on the number you can pay to unlock in a week. But at least there’s no randomness or lootboxes, as you get in many big games (hello, FIFA) these days.

In any case, Yip notes there will be frequent balancing patches, probably every month, and he expects new sets of cards every four months. No doubt this will be a nightmare to get right but Riot has hired a number of high-level CCG players to work on the game. Every patch will be tested by these guys to ensure fairness and nerf the worst imbalances. Millions of testers in next year’s closed beta will help too.

Tarkaz the Tribeless is another newcomer in Legends of Runeterra

Anyone used to the cheery friendliness of Hearthstone will take a while to grasp the depths within LoR. It follows the basic CCG principle of a deck of cards with attack/HP and mana stats used to face off against an opposing player’s similar arsenal. But LoR has an interesting turn-based system in which one player goes on the offensive while another defends. Players can also trigger hidden spells and ambush the opponent with certain abilities. Cards will also transform into more powerful versions by levelling up with usage. Clearly, the potential for creativity seems higher than many of LoR’s competitors.

Yet my fleeting experience suggests a bit more accessibility – even though the game does have tutorials – wouldn’t go amiss.

Still, it’s an attractive game. Yip estimates there are about 3,000 lines of dialogue in there already, so there’s a bit of a story generated by the back-and-forth between players. When it finally comes out next year, of course, you can play without spending a bean, so give it a try. Pre-registration is already available at www.playruneterra.com





How a typical game looks like in Legends of Runeterra

The release schedule for Legends of Runeterra

