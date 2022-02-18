Pokémon Legends Arceus review: Monsters get an overdue makeover

After more than a quarter of a century, Pokémon maker Game Freak has finally hit the reset button. Practically every entry in the long-running monster collect-em-up series has been structured in roughly the same way, from the 2D perspective to the rigid linearity of the plot-line.

While 2019’s Sword and Shield editions tentatively entered the third dimension, it’s only now with Arceus that Game Freak takes a leap into the unknown, a fully 3D, open-world (ish) Pokémon game. It’s something of a revelation in myriad ways, though clearly it’s taking cues from other Switch favourites including Monster Hunter and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

As is customary in a reset, Game Freak winds back the clock, setting Arceus hundreds of years before previous instalments and allowing it to rewrite some of the overly familiar conventions of Pokémon collecting and battling. Strangely too, though, this 2022 release resembles something from several years ago, its 3D visual refresh shortchanged in the makeover of its gameplay. Given that Pokémon’s a wildly lucrative franchise and Game Freak can’t be short of a few programmers, it seems odd that Arceus skimps on its graphical appeal.

It may be a reboot of sorts but some things stay in the same in the sense that the player’s main role hinges on discovering, battling, catching and cataloguing the wild Pokémon of the region. There’s a convoluted back story about a rift in the space-time continuum or some such. But it’s enough to know you’ll be facing a variety of familiar pocket monsters, along with some elite boss versions.

In Arceus, however, several differences emerge. First, you can wander the world almost at will, from a hub village where you make your base.

Instead of the Pokémon hiding from you, you can sneak around and catch them unawares. Sometimes that’s enough to capture the weaker creatures, just by throwing a Pokéball when they’re not looking. Often, that throw initiates a turn-based battle until you wear down their defences and apprehend the little blighters. Of course, not all are tiny cute critters, some are enraged brutes that take several of your pet Pokémon to bring down.

Your role as Pokémon collector also involves some observational tasks before you can add them to your Pokédex. It might be as simple as hitting them with a Pokéball from behind. Or witnessing one of their special moves. Even evolving them is required sometimes. It adds variety beyond just repeatedly nabbing the same creature.

All of these tasks feed you with XP that opens up new areas and additional methods of transport, setting up a solid gameplay loop involving crafting (lures and potions), observing (some of the animations are delightfully personable) and finally battling/catching.

The monster tussles are genuinely challenging, introducing several variations in how the turns play, not least around who gets first-mover advantage.

All in all, it adds up to a refreshing change of pace and style for a series that had been stuck in a backward-looking rut. It might be light on several key features such as online play and the trading game but it’s the most entertaining Pokémon outing in many years.