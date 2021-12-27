Pokémon Brilliant Diamond review: Rough cut

IF you were to take a wild guess at which entertainment property rakes in the most bucks, you might say Star Wars, Harry Potter or Marvel. But no, research by the likes of Statista pinpoints Pokémon as the top earner among media franchises, its estimated annual revenue of $105bn outpacing second-placed Hello Kitty by $20bn.

Videogames based on the pocket monsters account for a quarter of that $105bn pile of cash so it’s no surprise to see at least one instalment pumped out almost every year. Remakes and twin versions also form a regular part of what some might describe as a cynical exercise in appealing to fans.

Hence, the appearance of Brilliant Diamond – and its closely related twin Shining Pearl – a remake of a 2006 DS game. It’s been almost two years since the launch of 2019’s Sword and Shield pair, so perhaps the fanbase was demanding another fix ahead of next year’s release of Legends: Arceus.

It’s quite possible many Switch owners have not played the original games, so this is their chance to experience the lightly remade versions. You suspect they might wish they’d not let their curiosity get the better of them.

Sure, the core Pokémon gameplay props up proceeding adequately but a flat art style (part 3D, part 2D) feels jarring and a levelling-up quirk makes your monsters overpowered too quickly.

As a remake, it stays faithful to the originals but adds so little of consequence that many players will be tempted to wait a few weeks for Legends’ release in the hope it brings fans something truly innovative.