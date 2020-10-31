PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: The new consoles compared

PlayStation 5 has a helpful explanation on the bottom of the box about how to transfer your PS4 games and settings to the new machine

Attention to detail: a close-up of the rear of the PS5 DualSense controller, with its X, O, square pattern

Xbox Series X versus PlayStation 5: one of these consoles is bigger than the other

Two aliens have taken up residence in my living room thisweek. It’s not as if the space under the telly was a stranger to odd-looking devices but the newcomers seem, well, weird.

One of them is a bit of monster, in fact – probably the largest machine ever to grace the shelves in the room. Whether that means Sony’s new PlayStation 5 is the most powerful console is a debate that won’t be settled for months if not years.

But sitting alongside the equally new Xbox Series X, you’d have to say the PS5 is more of an acquired taste thanks to its Flash Gordon sci-fi fins and imposing white casing. It certainly stands out for its considerable bulk, which coupled with its height of 390mm makes it less likely to fit nicely into small shelving.

Microsoft’s console, on the other hand, resembles a rather squat hifi speaker or maybe a mini-fridge (something Microsoft itself parodies with its promotional fridge).

Its uniformly matt black casing also brings to mind the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey. It’s smaller too (at 300mm in height) than the PS5 but still manages to outweigh its predecessor, the Xbox One X.

Thankfully, both can be positioned to lie on their sides but be mindful of the fact that these puppies will be pumping out a lot of heat so won’t be suitable for confinement in a closed entertainment unit. The PS5 has huge vents running down the front and back while the Series X expels hot air from the top (or on the right if it’s lying on its side).

PS5 has three USB-A ports (ie, the square ones) – one on the front and two round the back –plus one USB-C in the front. Series X comes with three USB-A – two on the back and one on the front. The two consoles have Blu-Ray disc-drives and Ethernet but Optical Out sound has been dropped by both.

Expand Close Xbox Series X versus PlayStation 5: note the vents on the top of both / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Xbox Series X versus PlayStation 5: note the vents on the top of both

Finally, Microsoft has built in a proprietary disk-expansion slot (€220 for a 1TB SSD card – ouch) while Sony allows any certified NVMe SSD but that’s likely to cost per gigabyte in the same ballpark, although different sizes will be available.

On the controller front, both Sony and Microsoft haven’t reinvented the wheel in terms of the look and feel – how they perform when in use is likely to be a different matter. Just remember, you cannot use a PS4 controller with the PS5.

Sony’s new DualSense is heavier in the hand than the PS4 DualShock yet still feels comfortable and balanced to hold for long periods. It charges via a USB-C cable and cannot be used with batteries. The DualSense has a lovely textured grip to its rear side, which if you magnify with a camera you’ll see is made up of tiny little X and O characters representing the PlayStation brand.

Microsoft is keen to stress back-compatibility across its recent hardware generations. The Series X controller doesn’t deviate far from that of its predecessor – but again seems an improvement in its solidity and design. The D-pad has a very clicky action, there’s a new button for sharing screenshots and clips, and the gamepad now charges via USB-C if you have a rechargeable battery pack – or can also take regular AAs.

One last thing to note – and it’s right there on the outside of the boxes. The Xbox Series X comes with 1TB of storage while PS5 has 825GB. You can bet, though, that a sizeable chunk on each will be taken up by the system software, meaning you’ll have room for only six or eight big-ticket games before you start to consider adding external storage.

Any USB hard drive will do, but you’ll have to swap the games onto the internal drive before you can actually run them.

Expand Close The Xbox Series X and its stripped-down cousin, the Xbox Series S (in white) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Xbox Series X and its stripped-down cousin, the Xbox Series S (in white)

Stay tuned to Independent.ie for more coverage in the run-up to the launch including all the stuff we can’t tell you about yet.

Online Editors