PlayStation 5 review: The future is almost here

Say what you like about Sony’s console hardware designers but you could never call them boring. Loopy maybe, yet always with an elegant, eye-catching approach.

Each generation of PlayStation has made a statement, from the groundbreaking CD-based PS1 to the triple-tier Battenberg of the PS4 Pro. Clearly, the wildest design idea won when Sony commissioned the PS5 too – though key PlayStation engineer Yashuhiro Otori explained the gigantic enclosure with its quirky flared fins was influenced by the need for a massive cooling fan inside.

The love-it-or-hate-it form factor is unlikely to decide whether you buy a PS5 or the rival Xbox Series X but it does potentially present a hurdle for owners where space is tight under the telly. Even lying on its side instead of standing up, it takes up far more space than Sony’s last big monster, the original PS3.

In truth, it’s unfair to dwell too much on the size because the most distinctive bit of the PS5 is actually its smallest – the radically designed DualSense controller.

In myriad ways, the tech inside the PS5 and new Xbox is roughly equivalent, including the use of the same CPUs and GPUs. The machines may look hugely different but the available horsepower is on a par.

What Sony has done with the DualSense, though, potentially hands the PS5 an advantage in terms of immersion and diversity of gameplay. Extra vibrating motors, variable tension in the triggers and even a Nintendo DS-like sensor to register a breath from your mouth now enhance what the PS4 could do with motion-control and the touchpad.

Trouble is, as generations of wacky hardware have shown before, such ideas can end up mere gimmicks, unloved and unused by developers. Remember the PlayStation Vita’s rear touchpad, the Xbox 360’s flirtation with body-tracking tech Kinect, even the Switch’s “HD rumble”? All sound notions that withered with neglect.

Sony makes a convincing argument for the DualSense, nonetheless, with Astro’s Playroom, a delightful full game bundled inside every PS5. The Astro series has always been a showcase for its host – gracing the PS4 launch and providing probably the best PSVR game of all in Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

Astro’s Playroom is a 3D platformer indebted to the Super Mario World series but it comes into its own with its demonstration of the DualSense’s haptic feedback. The pattern of the gentle buzz inside the gamepad reflects whether Astro is running through water, across a beach or battling a gust of wind. A bow and arrow offers the chance to test the fluctuating resistance of the triggers, something that should be rewarding in racing games.

The DualSense appears in more subtle in the new Spider-Man game for PS5 – helping to convey a feeling of swinging from webs across New York with the triggers tightening up and releasing slightly as you soar in the air.

Ultimately, this new controller will be Sony’s ace only if developers use it in droves – it’s a significant leg-up over Microsoft’s equivalent – and my only other concern is what effect all those whirring motors have on battery life.

If you’ve read my Xbox Series X review, you can be assured that PS5 has much the same technological advantages over the previous generation of consoles. The lightning-quick SSD conveys a similar revolutionary upgrade in terms of loading speed – if anything the PS5 feels snappier than Series X.

For instance, the machine boots to the attractive home screen in less than 30 seconds from cold. Spider-Man: Miles Morales loads in about 25 seconds, including choosing a save file. Fast-travel around the New York map proves equally zippy, measured in under 10 seconds and a transformative experience for open-world games like it.

Frankly, it whets the appetite for new experiences to come, in which the super-quick loading introduces, for instance, innovative game mechanics or incredible enemy AI. Yet it’s enough for now that it puts an end to the tyranny of multi-minute loading screens.

With near-identical silicon at the core of PS5, you can expect comparable 4K visual loveliness to the new Xbox. In addition to the console, Sony suppled only two games from the new line-up, however, so it’s difficult to make a definitive judgment on its graphical prowess.

With its cartoonish aesthetic, Astro’s Playroom tells us not a lot. Locked to a steady 60fps, it gets the job done without wowing. Spider-Man: Miles Morales works hard to impress, though, combining fluid, rapid-paced web-swinging with meticulously modelled Big Apple buildings, traffic and people. In motion, it’s a thing of flowing beauty. When the action slows, you get a chance to appreciate the likes of the slick reflection detail rendered with ray-tracing, previously the preserve of high-end PCs.

It will be fascinating too to see how well developer Insomniac preserves the look in the PS4 version and whether factoring in that platform constrained what the team could achieve with PS5.

The launch line-up extends to 20 titles but that includes several “optimised” versions of existing or forthcoming cross-platform games. Like Xbox Series X, genuine launch-day PS5 exclusives are thin on the ground – my tally of games you can’t play anywhere else is just one: Astro’s Playroom. A full remake of the revered Demon’s Souls might count but realistically that’s a PS3 release from 2009 in fresh clothing. Any of the others (such as Spider-Man: MM, Bugsnax and Godfall) are also on either PS4 or PC. No doubt they will look terrific but contrast this offering with the fuller PS2 or PS4’s debut rosters.

At least Sony has wisely decided to get on board the back-compatibility bandwagon of which Xbox has made such a success. Where the PS4 ignored the previous generation, PS5 promises to support approximately 4,000 PS4 titles (but nothing earlier). That’s pretty much everything released with fewer than 20 exceptions. However, saying they work is not the same as confirming they run well. Sony notes that some will exhibit graphical glitches or bugs.

In testing, my PS4 library had only a few issues whether running games from the internal SSD or an external USB drive. They certainly boot up quicker off the internal SSD – that in itself is a godsend for titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 – but Sony doesn’t seem to have applied as much elbow grease as Microsoft in enabling older games to spruce themselves up automatically.

Yes, the power of PS5 does away with struggling frame rates in the likes of Hitman and Until Dawn but others showed signs of distress familiar from running on PS4 (Grand Theft Auto V, for instance).

Like the Series X, there is a sense that the best is yet to come from PS5. Much as every console takes a year or two to hit its stride, Sony’s new baby lays the groundwork for some phenomenal times ahead.

It matches the Xbox machine in terms of sheer grunt, silence of operation and ease of use. It comes with less storage (660GB approximately versus 825GB) but that trailblazing DualSense controller gives it an edge that yet to be quantified.

Jumping on board the PS5 train will set you back €500 – unless you opt for the disc-less €400 edition. But that forces you to buy all your games digitally from the official PlayStation store, which tends to be more expensive than bricks-and-mortar shops, plus you can’t loan or trade anything you own.

Don’t forget too that, like Xbox, you’re almost certainly going to have to factor in a subscription to PS Plus, which enables multiplayer, at €60 a year. That’s cheaper than the equivalent for €84 annually on Xbox (or €156 for the Netflix-like Game Pass Ultimate).







Sony is mindful, however, of the tremendous attraction of the Game Pass Ultimate subscription and plays another genius card with the free PS Plus Collection. So long as you’re a subscriber, you get full access to a fantastic selection of top-notch PS4 titles including Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter: World and Final Fantasy XV. The tally totals 20 – and almost all are genuinely great. You could be playing that lot for many months and never need to shell out another penny beyond the subscription.

Pre-orders for PS5 have sold out already (as they have for Series X) and Sony warns that due to the pandemic there will be no in-store availability in Ireland and globally when the consoles go on sale in just under a fortnight. No more queuing out in a sleeping bag. Instead, you’ll have to chance your arm on retail stores’ websites the day of launch. Expect demand to be high.

So good luck with that but if you are lucky enough to snare a console for yourself, you’re in for a treat.

• PlayStation 5 goes on sale on November 19 online only, costing €500 for the main edition or €400 for the same console without a disc drive.

