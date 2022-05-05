Playdate: The dinky gaming device that nobody asked for is too hot to handle

As Steve Jobs said in that seminal Apple ad from 1997: “Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers … the ones who see things differently.”

Giving people what they want seems to be a central tenet of good business but, as Jobs showed, an even better idea is to create what they couldn’t possibly imagine.

Certainly, few gamers were crying out for a console the size of a stack of Post-it Notes. And precisely none ever envisioned one with a crankable handle on the side. Yet that is exactly the form of the new Playdate machine, a tiny slab engineered to be both retro and forward-looking.

Unsurprisingly, this left-field console comes not from the tunnel-visioned behemoths of the industry but a small crew of developers called Panic, best known for writing Mac productivity software and publishing a handful of indie game hits.

Playdate is remarkable not just for its charismatic design — to my eyes, it resembles a squashed Game Boy in mustard-yellow. But Panic also tears up the rulebook in terms of distributing games for its quirky machine. In a move that’s both self-assured and unexpected in this era of instant gratification, every Playdate will be sent 24 free titles — albeit at a rate of two a week, downloaded automatically over three months.

Therein lies the origin of the branding — that you can set aside a weekly playdate for some new entertainment. The catalogue won’t be limited to just Season One, as the first wave of bundled games is known. Developers are free to create and sell their own titles directly to Playdate owners — there is no walled garden, as so well executed by Apple, PlayStation and Xbox.

So much for theory of Playdate. In practice, every detail of the machine reflects the careful thought behind its robust design.

It’s clearly not meant to compete against mobile phones and their huge colour screens, sporting a small — some might say cramped — monochrome display with a resolution of just 400 x 240 pixels. For reference, the iPhone 13 screen is 2,532 x 1,170. With no backlight, you may find yourself squinting at the Playdate in darker conditions.

And yet this dinky device still draws you, encouraging the player to lean in and interact with its idiosyncratic styling, the most emblematic of which is the right-mounted handle that rotates like a pump or crank. In an era obsessed with touchscreens, this anachronism helps Playdate stand out even more.

Of course, a new console amounts to nothing more than an ornament without compelling games. Playdate’s roster spans a gamut from Game Boy-like RPGs to mobile-like match-threes to genuinely innovative experiments using the handle. Not every title uses the crank but those that do employ it for things as simple as scrolling text or as complex as dextrously controlling a surfer.

The list of must-haves is short — personal favourites include Spellcorked and the Zelda-esque Ratcheteer — while several titles are unlikely to detain you for many minutes once you’ve sampled their wares.

But Playdate delivers enough already to show its potential for weird and wonderful experiences unavailable elsewhere. Here’s to the cranky ones indeed.

Playdate costs $180 but is already sold out until 2023.