Playdate review: The dinky little device with big ideas

As Steve Jobs said in that seminal Apple ad from 1997: “Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers… the ones who see things differently.”

Giving people what they want seems to be a central tenet of good business but, as Jobs showed, an even better idea is to create what they couldn’t possibly imagine.

Certainly, few gamers were crying out for a new console the size of a stack of Post-it Notes. And precisely zero ever envisioned one with a crankable handle on the side. Yet that is exactly the form of the new Playdate machine, a tiny slab engineered to be both retro and forward-looking.

Unsurprisingly, this left-field console comes not from the tunnel-visioned behemoths of the industry but a small crew of developers called Panic, best known for writing Mac productivity software and publishing a handful of indie game hits.

Playdate is remarkable not just for its charismatic design – to my eyes, it resembles a squashed Game Boy in mustard-yellow. Even the elegant packaging has an Apple-like minimalism while exuding an air of friendliness.

But Panic also tears up the rulebook in terms of distributing games for its quirky machine. In a move that’s both self-assured and unexpected in this era of instant gratification, every Playdate will be sent 24 free titles – albeit at a rate of two a week, downloaded automatically over three months.

Therein lies the origin of the branding – that you can set aside a weekly playdate for some new entertainment.

The catalogue won’t be limited to just Season One, as the first wave of free bundled games is known. Developers are free to create and sell their own titles directly to Playdate owners – there is no walled garden here as so well executed by Apple, PlayStation and Xbox. Interestingly, Panic has provided a web-based development environment called Pulp that enables just about anybody to make a game for the handheld. It’s not quite at the simplicity of Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage but in lieu of diving into the full Playdate dev tools, it will get most people started.

So much for theory of Playdate anyway. In practice, every detail of the machine reflects the careful thought behind its robust design, with solid buttons, a D-pad and motion-sensing control as options in addition to that quirky crank.

It’s clearly not meant to compete against mobile phones and their huge colour screens, sporting a small – some might say cramped – monochrome display with a resolution of just 400 x 240 pixels. For reference, the iPhone 13 screen is 2532 x 1170. With no backlight either, you may find yourself squinting at the Playdate in darker conditions. Panic enables the Playdate to mirror its screen on a computer when connected with a USB cable but that defeats the purpose of its portability.

Nonetheless, this dinky device still draws you, encouraging the player to lean in and interact with its idiosyncratic styling, the most emblematic of which is the right-mounted handle that rotates like a pump or crank. In an era obsessed with touchscreens, this anachronism helps Playdate stand out even more.

Of course, a new console amounts to nothing more than an ornament without compelling games. Playdate’s roster spans a gamut from Game Boy-like RPGs to mobile-like match-threes to genuinely innovative experiments using the handle. Not every title uses the crank but those that do employ it for things as simple as scrolling text or as complex as dextrously controlling a surfer. You may find that games that make extensive use of the crank become tiring after a while. This is due to the firm grip required with one hand while you crank with the other.

The list of must-haves is short – personal favourites include Spellcorked and the Zelda-esque Ratcheteer – and several titles are unlikely to detain you for many minutes once you’ve sampled their wares.

But Playdate delivers enough already to show its potential for weird and wonderful experiences unavailable elsewhere. Here’s to the cranky ones indeed.