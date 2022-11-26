Pentiment review: A script that leaps off the page

It sounds like a parody, exploring such unlikely topics for a videogame that no one could make it work. But somehow the creators of Pentiment have fashioned an enthralling narrative adventure touching on the Protestant Reformation, 16th-century Bavarian monks and calligraphy.

Developer Obsidian has form with deep, enthralling RPGs – it’s the studio behind Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity, for instance – but this passionate side project from a handful of its staff pulls off a more impressive feat. From its unconventional and uncompromising visual style to its philosophical examination of religion and morality, Pentiment makes a strong case to be called the most extraordinary game of the year.

Of course, Obsidian isn’t stupid. No drama succeeds without conflict and this medieval backdrop is laced with a murder mystery leavened by sex, humour and feisty characters. Nonetheless, this is not a game of stab, run or sneak. The verbs here are listen, read and think.

Readers of Italian writer Umberto Eco will identify strong parallels in his novel The Name of The Rose, later a film starring Sean Connery. As with Eco’s book, Pentiment begins on a savage death in a monastery which is investigated by an outsider.

You take on the role of Andreas Maler, an artist employed temporarily at a Bavarian town’s monastery illustrating manuscripts alongside a cast of oddball monks, nuns and local peasants. As a blow-in, Maler doesn’t belong to any strata of the town’s society. So he is the only one compelled to pose questions when an elderly monk appears framed for a shocking murder.

Pentiment almost undoes itself at the outset. There’s that distinctive presentation for starters, a colourful but static set of 2.5D medieval tableaux overlaid with lightly animated characters. Dialogue is not voiced but instead spools out in gothic script representing the speaker’s status in the community.

Then there’s the achingly slow build-up of the dramatic arc. You’ll spend the first hours wandering in confusion – meeting dozens of strangers, exchanging gossip, debating religion, flirting and arguing. You’ve no clue what’s going on but, unwittingly, you’re laying down your own personality piece by piece. This deep immersion in the lifestyle of the 16th century extends to history lessons on moral principles, food and feudal property systems. Mercifully, Obsidian gives you a map and journal that keep track of all these people and the information they’ve imparted.

But Pentiment starts to fully click only when the murder sends a wave of shock through the community and you commit to finding the culprit. Brilliantly, though, your investigation is just the beginning of Pentiment. Obsidian completely pulls the rug when you’ve confided your suspicions to the archbishop as to the killer’s identity.

To say any more would be to spoil the surprise and all you need to know is that every action that led to this point is reflected back to you for the rest of this memorable game.

Thanks to a superb script crackling with great lines, Pentiment rarely flags. Persist beyond the bewildering early hours and you’ll be rewarded by a literate adventure stuffed with double-crossing, intrigue and thoughtful reflection on history. Sometimes in gaming, the pen is mightier than the sword.

