Patrick’s Parabox review: Box clever

MINDS, prepare to be blown. Or, more accurately, to be broken. Or melted. Stand by with the headache pills anyway.

Patrick’s Parabox is one of those bamboozling puzzle games that looks so simple but conceals a fiendish level of brain-benders. First impression remind you of a very elementary translation of the old sliding block puzzles in the physical world that later became the Sokoban variant of videogame. The presentation could hardly be less complex: a 2D plane and unfussy graphics.

It begins with a irregularly shaped box containing a couple of small squares and asks you to shuffle them around until they’re resting on the exit blocks. You can only push, not pull, so shoving them against the walls limits their movement options. But, hey, you’ve got this, no biggie.

Then indie developer Patrick Traynor (yes, he seems to have named his game after himself, along with the terrible pun in the title!) pulls the rug from underneath your smugness as he drops in his Big Idea – recursion, or the concept of an object that affects another version of itself.

We saw the notion recently in recursive games such as Maquette and Superliminal, which played with perspective and small/large doppelgangers. Traynor takes the abstraction and wrecks our head with it – but, as if we’re a lobster in a slowly heating pot, he does it surreptitiously and gently.

First, he introduces blocks within blocks: push one into another where appropriate and the screen magnifies to show the new play space where you can manipulate the shapes within anew. Oh, if only that was as complicated as it gets.

Like the clever lab rat, you quickly learn how to navigate this recursive space and then Traynor subtly rewrites the rules all over again. Soon, you’re dealing with shadow versions of the blocks, infinite boxes and mirrored spaces. It’s like Christopher Nolan’s movie Inception, only about 10 times as deep.

But Patrick’s Parabox somehow stays the right side of baffling. Maybe it’s because Traynor doesn’t overwhelm the player with fresh rules in every area. He groups levels into batches of about 20 at a time that teach and reinforce the recursions, while offering optional missions that dial up the difficulty.

With more than 350 puzzles to chew on, the challenge curve inevitably skews upward as you climb into the hundreds. Walk away from your computer for a few minutes when you get stuck and you’ll find yourself mentally experimenting with moves or wondering where exactly you’ve missed the key action that could unlock the solution.

Traynor has crafted a tremendously clever and personable puzzler in Patrick’s Parabox. It’s the sort of deceptively simple premise that’s just begging to be ported to mobile devices too. But don’t wait for that to happen, Patrick’s Parabox is ready to fry your brain now.