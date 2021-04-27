Paradise Lost review: Underground mystery lacking in depth

A mind is a terrible thing to waste, so the saying goes. You could also conclude that an intriguing alternate history idea would be an awful concept to squander.

Paradise Lost is not the first piece of culture to explore a parallel universe in which the Nazis went undefeated in World War II. Even Wolfenstein had a go at the hypothesis in 2014’s New Order.

But this thoughtful take on the horrifying prospect of the Third Reich prospering into the 1960s is the complete opposite of the bullet-happy bombast of Wolfenstein. Paradise Lost – nothing to do with John Milton’s epic poem, apparently – instead centres its tale on an orphaned boy exploring an underground nuclear bunker in search of a man who knew his late mother.

Forget visions of ghoulish monsters or barking-mad Nazis. Dispense with idle thoughts of which gun you’ll choose to mow down serried ranks of swastikaed soldiers.

Instead, Polish studio PolyAmorous chooses to focus on the human toll of a prolonged, brutal war, creating a vast but deserted subterranean world complete with artificial beaches and imposing architecture. Stitched into these settings are those most cliched of game storytelling devices – logs, memos and audio recordings.

They hint effectively at the suffering and conflict, the trauma fleshed out by the meticulously detailed environments.

Alas, this accomplished world-building can hold your attention only so much, undercut by the drudgery of plodding from location to location with few interactions beyond reading. A second character advising you from afar threatens to shift the game’s gears but Paradise Lost never makes that leap from merely interesting to absolutely captivating.