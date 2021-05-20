New Pokémon Snap review: Shutter bugged

Remember the zorbing-like gyrospheres in Jurassic World, a safari vehicle that kept the guests safe from the dinosaurs roaming the theme park? New Pokémon Snap takes that idea, strips out any danger and hands you a camera with the intention of turning you into a wildlife photographer.

In fairness, the original Pokémon Snap for the N64 in 1998 pioneered the game format and this “New” version updates the concept with shinier visuals and a wider range of wacky creatures to snap. If you’re thinking that there’s a limit to the long-term playability of an on-rails sightseeing tour of Pokémon in the wild, you’re only half-wrong.

Clearly, your affection for the long-running collectathon/battling franchise matters here – and latest calculations suggests it outperforms even the Star Wars universe in terms of revenue, so my opinion can be taken with a pinch of salt. But fans of the series will naturally derive considerably more pleasure than the uncommitted from its gentle challenge.

Except it’s not that easygoing actually. The core of NPS tasks you with capturing as many Pokémon on camera as possible for research purposes. It’s simple to begin with but increasingly tricky as your lab boss seeks increasingly complex interactions for you to record – maybe some Bouffalant having a scrap or a Machamp striking a pose.

Trouble is, the ratings system employed by the lab professor is entirely obscure. Objectively great images might be awarded one star while a half-concealed Pikachu being cute might score five. Go figure.

Leaving aside the dubious morality of throwing fruit at the creatures or startling them with a whistle – to trigger “interesting” behaviour – the inherent repetitiveness of NPS begins to grate as you chase down those elusive shots of rare events.

Younger gamers will probably appreciate NPS and its completionist mentality more than franchise fans yearning for some new Pokémon battles. The rest of us may just be bugged and bring down the shutters after a few hours.