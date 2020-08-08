Neversong review: macabre sense of humour and visuals which would make Tim Burton proud

What a bummer to wake from a coma to realise your girlfriend has been kidnapped and the entire town's adult population turned into monsters. As allegories go, it's hardly original but this thoughtful platform-puzzler conceals more layers than meets the eye.

The eye-catching artwork and mordant dialogue chime with the underlying theme of anxiety and angst. Yet Neversong functions perfectly well on the surface as a creepy Metroidvania-style platformer that gradually opens up new areas as you acquire additional tools.

However, you don't have to dig too far to realise Coma Boy is dealing with uncomfortable unconscious memories and that confronting them is the only way forward. The adults-turned-monsters, of course, become the boss characters you have to defeat.

Neversong's visuals would make Tim Burton proud and its macabre sense of humour echoes that of a traditional fairy tale. Some fine voice-acting completes the funereal atmosphere.

Perhaps the simplistic combat - swinging a baseball bat to bop the enemies - and the slightly fussy control of the main character undermines the enjoyment. But Neversong adeptly fuses its psychological motifs to the format of a gentle puzzle game.





(PS4/XO/PC) ★★★ Age: 15+

A time capsule unearthed after 15 years, the exact reason for the exhumation of this 2005 historical curiosity isn't clear. Riffing on playing the little green man in an alien invasion, the sporadically amusing original spawned three sequels of diminishing returns. Here it is again, spruced up visually but otherwise largely identical.

Alas, the alien's non-PC quips haven't aged well - the prologue even contains a warning to that effect - but the gameplay holds up, just about, though undone by repetition. Our anti-hero is here to extract human DNA and annihilate the population. Cue lots (and lots) of merciless brain-stealing and demolition of property, mixed with a side order of stealth.

Amid all the bad taste, it's played for laughs (the cow-flinging never gets tiring) and it's clear Grand Theft Auto was a big influence on its open world. But it's never in that league and repetition is a real problem. If you'll indulge me in a bit of self-plagiarising, my own review from 2005 still sums it up: "The locations change but the missions remain almost identical."

