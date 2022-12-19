Need for Speed Unbound review: Starting slowly is a sly strategy

Most racing games shower you with love. A single victory rains down a roulette wheel of rewards: a new car, a tune-up, a wad of cash and maybe even an emote.

But Unbound treats you mean to keep you keen. Unlike other full-throttle racers such as the Forza Horizon series or even the more parsimonious Gran Turismo, the latest in the Need for Speed franchise makes you work hard to earn upgrades, never mind a new motor. In structure, it resembles a continuation of 2019’s NFS Heat in that you’re a plucky young street racer, scrambling up the ranks of the scene while dodging the ever-present cops.

But Unbound applies its own unique flair to the presentation, using cel-shaded characters in the stylised cut-scenes and touching up the in-game cars with subtle animé flourishes. It’s pleasingly different, albeit neither revolutionary nor particularly annoying – which cannot be said about the rather limp storyline. Every Need for Speed owes a debt to the uninspired carmageddon of Fast and Furious films but Unbound’s plot rarely gets out of second gear. Thanks also to a predictable hip-hop soundtrack, you’ll frequently skip the cut-scenes to quickly reach the good stuff.

Out on the road, Unbound justifies its existence with a slick gameplay loop of day or night races in which you –very slowly – earn enough cash to take on the stars of the underground scene. It is this buy-in model – win a few quick events to front up the entry fee for the serious competitions – that turns the new Need for Speed from an also-ran to a contender.

You’ll be too busy building your bank balance to worry about the lack of new cars early on. Instead, your hard-earned goes on gradually souping your humble starter machine into something competitive. Unbound likes to rub your nose in your lowly status by relegating you to third or fourth place most of the time in your early career.

Read More

It throws in a delicious wrinkle whereby your day’s earnings don’t get banked until you safely reach a safehouse without getting busted by the aggressive police. Many’s the evening can end with a scream as you lose $10,000 or more when the flashing red lights close in.

This unforgiving approach will eventually earn your respect as you realise that you deserve every achievement, every race edged by a whisker. Later on, when the flow of fresh vehicles to your garage speeds up a little, you might even miss those opening hours, when every inch gained was a milestone.

Unbound never becomes generous in its rewards, focusing its energy on a slick handling model straddling arcade and simulation. Races unfold in a nitrous-fuelled orgy of high-speed jostling and wanton property destruction. The inevitable crashes lack the shocking impact of a 150kmh collision – barely denting your speed actually – but the tension of holding off rivals while swerving the cops is what the game captures brilliantly.

You may not like Unbound sometimes for its meanness but you will learn to love it.