Necrobarista – Final Pour review: A shot of something different

You may have heard the old joke about the latest advance in reading technology: it’s dust-proof, splash-resistant, small and lightweight, recyclable and, best of all, never needs recharging. Yeah, it’s called a book.

So if this old-fangled tech is so good, why would you bother reading a novel on a screen? But that’s effectively what Necrobarista offers with its twisted tale of a café for the recently deceased. In truth, though, it’s much closer in form to a graphic novel, albeit with a dramatic flair for cinematic framing and a penchant for sparsely animating each scene.

Oh, and the soundtrack hits the right notes, switching effortlessly between coffeehouse jazz, jaunty pop and moody ambient.

So not at all like a book then. Except that all Necrobarista asks of you is to read its piquant script, crackling with one-liners and bringing the oddball cast to life. You have no agency to affect the storyline and no choices to make – your only influence is the pace at which you soak up the narrative.

The plot delves into some melancholy issues – how the café manager comforts the understandably upset souls who’re just passing through on the way to their final resting place in the afterlife. How she deals with her own business problems. And how to juggle the needs of her living customers with those of the spirits.

Thankfully, it leavens these weighty themes with great big dollops of humour and sarcasm. You find yourself invested in the characters, feeling by turns amused and a little sad.

The subtitle of Final Pour refers to a handful of bonus side-stories that were added as DLC to the PC version released last year. They don’t add much to what is already a rounded novella that makes the most of its unusual medium.