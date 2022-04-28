Moss Book II review: An awfully big adventure

The tremendous sense of scale inherent to VR has never been so well realised as it has in this sequel to the beloved 2018 adventure featuring a tiny mouse named Quill.

One of the absolute gems in the PSVR catalogue now has an even more polished sibling, as plucky Quill returns to do battle in a medieval castle brimming with peril. The mouse must traverse gorgeous dioramas and slay beasts small and large, while getting just a little help from the player, who acts as a god-like figure hovering with a watchful eye.

The juxtaposition of the meticulously detailed foregrounds with the soaring backdrops of mountains and crumbling stone spires gives Moss II an impressive setting. Secrets lurk in alcoves and crevices, the player urged to lean and stretch around the scenery in the headset to discover every little detail. Sometimes it’s entertainment enough to just stop and gaze around at the towering walls and vertiginous drops.

Gameplay resembles the original Moss, with Quill directly controlled via the thumbsticks while the motion-sensing of the DualShock controller drives a magical grabber that can shift large objects or harass enemies. But Book II inserts several new tricks into its pages.

The grabber can be employed to build new paths, grow ladders and smash level furniture to provide health for the mouse. Quill herself gains the power of a hammer, enabling new strategies while battling the beasties. All of this additional complexity does mean the gameplay skews toward an older age group versus the gentler challenge of the original.

Boss fights can be hectic, forcing you juggle multiple competing objectives as you direct Quill while manipulating the grabber to ward off other threats.

The first game also suffered slightly from the inconsistent tracking of the PSVR hardware. Thankfully, Book II has fewer moments of frustration where reaching into the screen towards the background can lose your cursor position.

Sony seems to have forgotten all about its VR headset, leaving the release schedule practically barren as it gears up to launch PSVR 2 late this year or in early 2023. But Moss Book II shows that even the ageing technology (which launched in 2016) can still serve up a treat. The cartoonish visuals make the most of PSVR’s slightly limited fidelity, positioning the player as the focal point of a big and beautiful adventure. It’s the rare sequel that recognises what was great about its forebear’s design and writes a new chapter that’s even more compelling.