Barely three months after the most recent Monster Hunter instalment, this spin-off plunges back into the world of dino-slaying – but with a twist. Like its 2017 spin-off predecessor, Wings of Ruin welds turn-based combat to the familiar Monster Hunter template of kill beast, carve beast, upgrade weapon, repeat.

The title implies a more narrative-driven approach to that gameplay loop but while there’s a lot of character yapping between bouts of killing, story is not this game’s strong point.

Instead, as always with the series, it’s the enthralling tales you write yourself as you battle the menagerie of monsters – tales of skill, of luck, of daft behaviour by your creature accomplices. Wings of Ruin sends you into the field with a friendly monster who fights at your side in Final Fantasy-style encounters where you have no direct control over their actions. While they’re a definite asset in the lengthy monster confrontations, they’ll regularly mess up with ineffective attacks too.

That’s partly down to the rock-paper-scissors motif of the turn-based combat – in which you counter a monster attack with a contrasting style from one of three in your armoury. It’s simpler and perhaps less satisfying than the real-time battles of the main Monster Hunter series – but may suit the younger players at whom this spin-off is aimed.

There’s more to Wings of Ruin than meets the eye, though, such as the side-quests to acquire new accomplices or the genetic fiddling to strengthen them. But all this is subservient to the pleasure of seeking out new creatures to slay, sort of like Pokémon except with death.

Some shoddy background art mars the otherwise impressive visuals but Wings of Ruin’s main obstacle is that it’s overshadowed by the depth of its more grown-up cousin in almost every way.